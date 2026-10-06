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Jordan Ahli Bank Appoints Suleiman Abu Khader as Chief Wholesale Banking Officer
(MENAFN- Bidaya Marketing Communications) Amman, October 2026: Jordan Ahli Bank has announced the appointment of Suleiman Abu Khader as Chief Wholesale Banking Officer, joining the bank’s management with more than 25 years of banking experience, over which he assumed numerous leadership positions at regional and international banks.
Abu Khader’s career spans corporate, institutional and SME banking, alongside business development and the supervision of growth and digital transformation strategies.
Commenting on the appointment, Ahmad Abu Eideh, Jordan Ahli Bank CEO/General Manager, said, “We are pleased to welcome Suleiman to the management team. He brings longstanding experience in corporate banking and a track record of leading businesses and delivering growth, both of which are a significant addition to our team. His appointment is part of our plans to strengthen the bank’s capabilities and continue developing its business in support of our strategic direction and future ambitions, and we look forward to his contribution to our objectives in the period ahead.”
For his part, Abu Khader said, “I am pleased to be joining Jordan Ahli Bank and beginning a new chapter in my career. I look forward to working with the bank’s team and bringing my experience to its growth and development. The period ahead holds promising opportunities to build on what was achieved, and I am optimistic about what we can accomplish together.”
Prior to joining Jordan Ahli Bank, Abu Khader served as Country CEO for Iraq at Bank al Etihad, and before that as Head of SMEs at Arab Bank. He previously held the position of CEO and Head of Corporate Banking for Jordan at First Abu Dhabi Bank, and Head of Middle Corporates at HSBC, in addition to working in corporate relationship management at Union Bank.
Abu Khader holds an MBA in International Business from the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom, and a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Yarmouk University.
Abu Khader’s career spans corporate, institutional and SME banking, alongside business development and the supervision of growth and digital transformation strategies.
Commenting on the appointment, Ahmad Abu Eideh, Jordan Ahli Bank CEO/General Manager, said, “We are pleased to welcome Suleiman to the management team. He brings longstanding experience in corporate banking and a track record of leading businesses and delivering growth, both of which are a significant addition to our team. His appointment is part of our plans to strengthen the bank’s capabilities and continue developing its business in support of our strategic direction and future ambitions, and we look forward to his contribution to our objectives in the period ahead.”
For his part, Abu Khader said, “I am pleased to be joining Jordan Ahli Bank and beginning a new chapter in my career. I look forward to working with the bank’s team and bringing my experience to its growth and development. The period ahead holds promising opportunities to build on what was achieved, and I am optimistic about what we can accomplish together.”
Prior to joining Jordan Ahli Bank, Abu Khader served as Country CEO for Iraq at Bank al Etihad, and before that as Head of SMEs at Arab Bank. He previously held the position of CEO and Head of Corporate Banking for Jordan at First Abu Dhabi Bank, and Head of Middle Corporates at HSBC, in addition to working in corporate relationship management at Union Bank.
Abu Khader holds an MBA in International Business from the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom, and a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Yarmouk University.
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