403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kenya Confirms First Ebola Case After Patient Arrives from Congo
(MENAFN) Kenya has confirmed its first imported case of Ebola after a Kenyan citizen who had been living in the Democratic Republic of Congo died shortly after returning to the country, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said Tuesday.
“The Ministry of Health wishes to inform members of the public that it has confirmed the first imported case of Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease,” Duale said.
According to the Health Ministry, the patient had spent the previous seven years living in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where he became ill about a month before traveling back toward Kenya.
During his illness, the man sought medical care at several health facilities in Congo. He later traveled overland to neighboring Uganda before continuing his journey to Kenya by air.
The patient flew from Uganda to Kenya on a Jambojet flight carrying 23 passengers. The aircraft landed at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at approximately 1:10 p.m. local time on Saturday, Oct. 3.
Health authorities said the passenger underwent routine public health screening after arriving at the airport before completing immigration procedures and leaving the facility.
Relatives and friends then transported him directly from the airport to Nairobi Hospital after his arrival in the capital. He was immediately placed in isolation as medical teams assessed his condition.
Subsequent laboratory testing confirmed that the patient had contracted the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, a form of the Ebola virus disease. His condition later deteriorated, and he died after testing positive.
The confirmation marks Kenya’s first recorded imported case of Ebola and comes after the patient traveled through both Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo before reaching Nairobi.
Health authorities are expected to focus on monitoring people who may have come into contact with the patient during his journey and after his arrival in Kenya, while medical teams continue to assess the situation surrounding the confirmed case.
“The Ministry of Health wishes to inform members of the public that it has confirmed the first imported case of Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease,” Duale said.
According to the Health Ministry, the patient had spent the previous seven years living in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where he became ill about a month before traveling back toward Kenya.
During his illness, the man sought medical care at several health facilities in Congo. He later traveled overland to neighboring Uganda before continuing his journey to Kenya by air.
The patient flew from Uganda to Kenya on a Jambojet flight carrying 23 passengers. The aircraft landed at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at approximately 1:10 p.m. local time on Saturday, Oct. 3.
Health authorities said the passenger underwent routine public health screening after arriving at the airport before completing immigration procedures and leaving the facility.
Relatives and friends then transported him directly from the airport to Nairobi Hospital after his arrival in the capital. He was immediately placed in isolation as medical teams assessed his condition.
Subsequent laboratory testing confirmed that the patient had contracted the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, a form of the Ebola virus disease. His condition later deteriorated, and he died after testing positive.
The confirmation marks Kenya’s first recorded imported case of Ebola and comes after the patient traveled through both Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo before reaching Nairobi.
Health authorities are expected to focus on monitoring people who may have come into contact with the patient during his journey and after his arrival in Kenya, while medical teams continue to assess the situation surrounding the confirmed case.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment