403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Archeon Medical secures $9M (€7.5M) Series A to advance clinical validation of ventilation system for cardiac arrest patients
(MENAFN- ALA Group) Financing will accelerate US scale-up of EOlife®, a real-time ventilation feedback device designed to improve cardiac arrest resuscitation survival and neurological outcomes
Validation of EU and US clinical studies involving 1,500+ real-world cardiac arrest patients key to global expansion and ambition to set new worldwide standard for emergency care in cardiac arrest ventilation
Besancon, France, October 6, 2026 – Archeon Medical, a pioneer in emergency ventilation monitoring, today announces the closing of $9 million (€7.5M) in Series A equity funding to accelerate the US clinical validation and commercial scale-up of EOlife®, a real-time ventilation feedback system designed to improve cardiac arrest resuscitation survival and neurological outcomes.
Newfund, through its HEKA fund, led the round with participation from new investors funds managed by Eiffel Investment Group and UI Investissement (OSER BFC fund), alongside existing investors Majycc Innovation Santé and Karot Capital.
“This funding is a powerful accelerator for Archeon Medical. We are grateful to our investors and dedicated team, as this milestone represents a meaningful step forward for emergency healthcare,” said Alban de Luca, CEO of Archeon Medical. “These resources allow us to generate clinical evidence at scale and turn EOlife into the new global standard for emergency resuscitation.”
The proceeds will help fund real-world clinical studies involving more than 1,500 cardiac arrest patients at leading European and US sites, including Amsterdam UMC (The Netherlands) and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue EMS (Portland, OR), and will contribute to a study at Rush University Medical Center (Chicago, IL). Results from the Tualatin Valley and Rush studies are expected in Q1 2027 and 2029, respectively.
This clinical program builds on a French pilot study that showed an association with the use of EOlife and an improved survival rate with good neurological outcomes (x3) among a pilot cohort of 166 patients. The studies aim to generate evidence to support the potential integration of EOlife into standards of emergency care.
Designed to address shortcomings in conventional resuscitation protocols
There is a genuine unmet need for ventilation monitoring in the chain of survival and, more broadly, wherever cardiac arrest resuscitation takes place, from prehospital care to in-hospital settings. Cardiac arrest deprives the brain and other vital organs of oxygen, and approximately four minutes without oxygen can be sufficient to cause irreversible brain damage. Despite the update to the 2025 AHA/ERC guidelines on ventilation quality, it remains largely unmonitored in the chain of survival today.
To fill this gap, EOlife measures the volume of air delivered to cardiac arrest patients’ lungs in real time, providing intuitive visual feedback to rescuers. The device helps emergency medical services monitor and adjust ventilation appropriately, reducing the risk of both insufficient ventilation and hyperventilation. Already FDA-cleared and CE-marked, EOlife is used globally in educational and clinical settings.
"During cardiac arrest, effective ventilation is critical to restoring oxygen delivery to the brain, yet it is still largely delivered without objective feedback,” said Anne-Sophie Saint-Martin, partner at Newfund. “Archeon makes ventilation measurable in real time, directly aligning with our HEKA fund’s focus on protecting brain health. With FDA clearance, growing traction among US EMS agencies, and the 2025 guidelines bringing renewed focus to ventilation, the US clinical program is an important next step in demonstrating EOlife’s value at scale.”
“Archeon Medical exemplifies the kind of innovation we seek in our healthcare portfolio. With EOlife, the company is developing a technology that addresses a critical need in emergency care,” said François-Xavier Durand Mille, Vice-President at Eiffel Investment Group. “We believe this solution has the potential to advance clinical practice and be adopted by emergency care systems across Europe and the United States.”
Since inception in 2018, Archeon Medical has attracted continued investment, including a €5.5M funding in 2022 and a multi-million-euro financing in 2024. With 25 employees currently, the company generated $1.5M revenue in 2025. Archeon Medical also attracted investors through its go-to-market strategy, which relies in particular on developing OEM partnerships.
About the investors:
Newfund
Newfund is an early-stage venture capital firm that backs entrepreneurs building breakthrough innovations, with a particular focus on companies with international ambitions. The firm helps startups kick-start their international expansion and continues to support entrepreneurs over the long term through follow-on investments. Its portfolio includes more than 130 startups. Through HEKA, its healthtech fund, Newfund aims to finance 25 technology startups focused on brain health. On the investor side, Newfund brings together the largest community of entrepreneurs and family offices backing an innovation fund in France. Assets under management: €400 million.
newfundcap
Eiffel Investment Group
A long-term partner for companies, Eiffel Investment Group finances their growth through four strategies: private debt, private equity, energy transition infrastructures and listed equities and credit.
Our mission is to invest for a sustainable world. We seek to develop investment strategies that generate positive impacts for the environment and society. We support the companies we finance in their environmental and social transition. More than eight billion euros of assets under management, including undrawn commitments.
UI Investissement
UI Investissement is an independent management company specializing in the development of companies. It manages around €1.8 billion in assets and invests with more than 300 portfolio companies in sectors that are essential to society, such as healthcare, agri-business, services and industry. The investment teams dedicated to innovation capital deploy funds that enable the emergence of innovative projects and high-potential disruptive technologies in the tech and healthcare sectors by providing financing, advice and support.
OSER BFC fund
OSER Bourgogne-Franche-Comté Financial Instrument is a financing scheme funded by the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté Region and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). It forms an integral part of the strategy set out in the 2021–2027 ERDF-ESF+ Bourgogne-Franche-Comté Massif du Jura Program, with the aim of mobilizing substantial new funding across the region. OSER Bourgogne-Franche-Comté facilitates access for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to the financing they need to grow, thereby driving strong investment and modernization across the region.
Majycc Innovation Santé -
Karot Capital karot.capital
Validation of EU and US clinical studies involving 1,500+ real-world cardiac arrest patients key to global expansion and ambition to set new worldwide standard for emergency care in cardiac arrest ventilation
Besancon, France, October 6, 2026 – Archeon Medical, a pioneer in emergency ventilation monitoring, today announces the closing of $9 million (€7.5M) in Series A equity funding to accelerate the US clinical validation and commercial scale-up of EOlife®, a real-time ventilation feedback system designed to improve cardiac arrest resuscitation survival and neurological outcomes.
Newfund, through its HEKA fund, led the round with participation from new investors funds managed by Eiffel Investment Group and UI Investissement (OSER BFC fund), alongside existing investors Majycc Innovation Santé and Karot Capital.
“This funding is a powerful accelerator for Archeon Medical. We are grateful to our investors and dedicated team, as this milestone represents a meaningful step forward for emergency healthcare,” said Alban de Luca, CEO of Archeon Medical. “These resources allow us to generate clinical evidence at scale and turn EOlife into the new global standard for emergency resuscitation.”
The proceeds will help fund real-world clinical studies involving more than 1,500 cardiac arrest patients at leading European and US sites, including Amsterdam UMC (The Netherlands) and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue EMS (Portland, OR), and will contribute to a study at Rush University Medical Center (Chicago, IL). Results from the Tualatin Valley and Rush studies are expected in Q1 2027 and 2029, respectively.
This clinical program builds on a French pilot study that showed an association with the use of EOlife and an improved survival rate with good neurological outcomes (x3) among a pilot cohort of 166 patients. The studies aim to generate evidence to support the potential integration of EOlife into standards of emergency care.
Designed to address shortcomings in conventional resuscitation protocols
There is a genuine unmet need for ventilation monitoring in the chain of survival and, more broadly, wherever cardiac arrest resuscitation takes place, from prehospital care to in-hospital settings. Cardiac arrest deprives the brain and other vital organs of oxygen, and approximately four minutes without oxygen can be sufficient to cause irreversible brain damage. Despite the update to the 2025 AHA/ERC guidelines on ventilation quality, it remains largely unmonitored in the chain of survival today.
To fill this gap, EOlife measures the volume of air delivered to cardiac arrest patients’ lungs in real time, providing intuitive visual feedback to rescuers. The device helps emergency medical services monitor and adjust ventilation appropriately, reducing the risk of both insufficient ventilation and hyperventilation. Already FDA-cleared and CE-marked, EOlife is used globally in educational and clinical settings.
"During cardiac arrest, effective ventilation is critical to restoring oxygen delivery to the brain, yet it is still largely delivered without objective feedback,” said Anne-Sophie Saint-Martin, partner at Newfund. “Archeon makes ventilation measurable in real time, directly aligning with our HEKA fund’s focus on protecting brain health. With FDA clearance, growing traction among US EMS agencies, and the 2025 guidelines bringing renewed focus to ventilation, the US clinical program is an important next step in demonstrating EOlife’s value at scale.”
“Archeon Medical exemplifies the kind of innovation we seek in our healthcare portfolio. With EOlife, the company is developing a technology that addresses a critical need in emergency care,” said François-Xavier Durand Mille, Vice-President at Eiffel Investment Group. “We believe this solution has the potential to advance clinical practice and be adopted by emergency care systems across Europe and the United States.”
Since inception in 2018, Archeon Medical has attracted continued investment, including a €5.5M funding in 2022 and a multi-million-euro financing in 2024. With 25 employees currently, the company generated $1.5M revenue in 2025. Archeon Medical also attracted investors through its go-to-market strategy, which relies in particular on developing OEM partnerships.
About the investors:
Newfund
Newfund is an early-stage venture capital firm that backs entrepreneurs building breakthrough innovations, with a particular focus on companies with international ambitions. The firm helps startups kick-start their international expansion and continues to support entrepreneurs over the long term through follow-on investments. Its portfolio includes more than 130 startups. Through HEKA, its healthtech fund, Newfund aims to finance 25 technology startups focused on brain health. On the investor side, Newfund brings together the largest community of entrepreneurs and family offices backing an innovation fund in France. Assets under management: €400 million.
newfundcap
Eiffel Investment Group
A long-term partner for companies, Eiffel Investment Group finances their growth through four strategies: private debt, private equity, energy transition infrastructures and listed equities and credit.
Our mission is to invest for a sustainable world. We seek to develop investment strategies that generate positive impacts for the environment and society. We support the companies we finance in their environmental and social transition. More than eight billion euros of assets under management, including undrawn commitments.
UI Investissement
UI Investissement is an independent management company specializing in the development of companies. It manages around €1.8 billion in assets and invests with more than 300 portfolio companies in sectors that are essential to society, such as healthcare, agri-business, services and industry. The investment teams dedicated to innovation capital deploy funds that enable the emergence of innovative projects and high-potential disruptive technologies in the tech and healthcare sectors by providing financing, advice and support.
OSER BFC fund
OSER Bourgogne-Franche-Comté Financial Instrument is a financing scheme funded by the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté Region and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). It forms an integral part of the strategy set out in the 2021–2027 ERDF-ESF+ Bourgogne-Franche-Comté Massif du Jura Program, with the aim of mobilizing substantial new funding across the region. OSER Bourgogne-Franche-Comté facilitates access for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to the financing they need to grow, thereby driving strong investment and modernization across the region.
Majycc Innovation Santé -
Karot Capital karot.capital
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment