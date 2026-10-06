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Tata Power Renewables Adds 88,397 Rooftop Solar Installations and 426 MWp Capacity in Q2 FY27, Registering 33% and 15% YoY Growth, Respectively H1 FY27 Crosses 168,000 Installations and 800 MWp Capacity, Registering 50% and 25% YoY Growth, Respectively
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, October 6, 2026 : Tata Power Solaroof, India’s No. 1 trusted rooftop solar solutions provider and a division of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), has achieved strong growth momentum with a record 88,397 rooftop solar installations in July-September Quarter i.e. Q2 FY27, recording an exceptional 33% year-on-year growth compared to 66,447 installations in Q2 FY26. The company achieved the associated installed capacity of 426 MWp in Q2 FY27, registering a 15% year-on-year growth compared to 369 MWp in Q2 FY26.
Also, in the first six months of FY27, the Company has added more than 168,530 rooftop solar installations, registering a remarkable 50% YoY growth compared to 112,729 installations in the corresponding period of FY26. The strong installation growth translated into 801 MWp of rooftop solar capacity installed in H1 FY27, marking a robust 25% growth over the 639 MWp installed during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.
These achievements have reinforced Tata Power Solaroof position as India’s No. 1 Rooftop Solar Player, with a cumulative installation now touching 575000 and capacity surpassing 5.67 GWp nationwide across Residential and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) Segments. Recognized by CRISIL as India’s No. 1 rooftop solar company for 12 years in a row, Tata Power Solaroof continues to lead the market. The milestone underscores the accelerated growth momentum, rising customer trust, and the Company’s steadfast commitment to advancing India’s clean energy transition.
Over the last six months, the Company achieved its highest number of rooftop solar installations in Uttar Pradesh, completing 44,014 installations with an aggregate installed capacity of around 172 MWp. This was followed by Maharashtra, with 22,165 installations totalling close to 100 MWp. Rajasthan recorded 21,275 installations, contributing 99 MWp, while Kerala added 15,477 installations, accounting for around 65 MWp of installed capacity.
The company’s cumulative growth to date has been marked by robust performance across key geographies and states. Uttar Pradesh emerged as the leading contributor, with 116254 installations delivering a cumulative capacity of 528 MWp. This was followed by Maharashtra, which recorded
73,578 installations with an aggregate capacity of 1041 MWp. Kerala added 69,734 installations, aggregating to more than 310 MWp, while Rajasthan contributed 44,798 installations with a cumulative capacity of 390 MWp. Collectively, these states underscore the Company’s execution prowess, robust pan-India presence and sustained growth momentum across major rooftop solar markets.
By accelerating the deployment of rooftop solar solutions, Tata Power Solaroof is playing a pivotal role in advancing the Government of India’s vision to scale solar adoption under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana. Through its flagship Ghar Ghar Solar campaign, the company is driving awareness and enabling widespread adoption of rooftop solar across households in India. The initiative is designed to empower consumers with clean, affordable energy, ensuring that every home has access to sustainable power and contributing to the nation’s transition towards a greener future.
Tata Power Solaroof has built a strong and diversified presence across the residential, commercial, and industrial segments, enabling widespread adoption of rooftop solar solutions. Tata Power Solaroof offers a comprehensive, end-to-end rooftop solar proposition, comprising high-performance modules supported by a 25-year performance warranty, flexible financing options, insurance coverage, and robust after-sales service. This integrated approach empowers customers to transition confidently to cleaner, more reliable, and resilient energy solutions.
Tata Power Solaroof has a pan India presence supported by a network of 740+ channel partners, ensuring scale, consistency, and reliability in rooftop solar deployment. Consumers interested in Tata Power Solaroof’s rooftop solar solutions can contact the dedicated helpline at 1800 25 77777.
Also, in the first six months of FY27, the Company has added more than 168,530 rooftop solar installations, registering a remarkable 50% YoY growth compared to 112,729 installations in the corresponding period of FY26. The strong installation growth translated into 801 MWp of rooftop solar capacity installed in H1 FY27, marking a robust 25% growth over the 639 MWp installed during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.
These achievements have reinforced Tata Power Solaroof position as India’s No. 1 Rooftop Solar Player, with a cumulative installation now touching 575000 and capacity surpassing 5.67 GWp nationwide across Residential and Commercial & Industrial (C&I) Segments. Recognized by CRISIL as India’s No. 1 rooftop solar company for 12 years in a row, Tata Power Solaroof continues to lead the market. The milestone underscores the accelerated growth momentum, rising customer trust, and the Company’s steadfast commitment to advancing India’s clean energy transition.
Over the last six months, the Company achieved its highest number of rooftop solar installations in Uttar Pradesh, completing 44,014 installations with an aggregate installed capacity of around 172 MWp. This was followed by Maharashtra, with 22,165 installations totalling close to 100 MWp. Rajasthan recorded 21,275 installations, contributing 99 MWp, while Kerala added 15,477 installations, accounting for around 65 MWp of installed capacity.
The company’s cumulative growth to date has been marked by robust performance across key geographies and states. Uttar Pradesh emerged as the leading contributor, with 116254 installations delivering a cumulative capacity of 528 MWp. This was followed by Maharashtra, which recorded
73,578 installations with an aggregate capacity of 1041 MWp. Kerala added 69,734 installations, aggregating to more than 310 MWp, while Rajasthan contributed 44,798 installations with a cumulative capacity of 390 MWp. Collectively, these states underscore the Company’s execution prowess, robust pan-India presence and sustained growth momentum across major rooftop solar markets.
By accelerating the deployment of rooftop solar solutions, Tata Power Solaroof is playing a pivotal role in advancing the Government of India’s vision to scale solar adoption under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana. Through its flagship Ghar Ghar Solar campaign, the company is driving awareness and enabling widespread adoption of rooftop solar across households in India. The initiative is designed to empower consumers with clean, affordable energy, ensuring that every home has access to sustainable power and contributing to the nation’s transition towards a greener future.
Tata Power Solaroof has built a strong and diversified presence across the residential, commercial, and industrial segments, enabling widespread adoption of rooftop solar solutions. Tata Power Solaroof offers a comprehensive, end-to-end rooftop solar proposition, comprising high-performance modules supported by a 25-year performance warranty, flexible financing options, insurance coverage, and robust after-sales service. This integrated approach empowers customers to transition confidently to cleaner, more reliable, and resilient energy solutions.
Tata Power Solaroof has a pan India presence supported by a network of 740+ channel partners, ensuring scale, consistency, and reliability in rooftop solar deployment. Consumers interested in Tata Power Solaroof’s rooftop solar solutions can contact the dedicated helpline at 1800 25 77777.
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