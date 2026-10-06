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Jordan GCC Condemn Houthi Attacks on Saudi Civilian Facilities
(MENAFN) Jordan and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Tuesday condemned recent Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, including strikes that targeted two airports in the kingdom’s southern regions.
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi discussed the attacks during a phone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, expressing Jordan’s “absolute solidarity” with Saudi Arabia as it responds to the latest Houthi strikes, according to a statement from Jordan’s Foreign Ministry.
Safadi stressed Amman’s support for measures taken by Riyadh to safeguard its security, stability, sovereignty and citizens. He also reiterated Jordan’s rejection of attacks directed at Saudi territory and civilian infrastructure.
The Jordanian minister specifically condemned attempts to target the Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina, as well as continued attacks against civilian and economic facilities inside Saudi Arabia.
During the call, Safadi also reaffirmed Jordan’s support for Yemen’s internationally recognized government and efforts aimed at ending the conflict through a political process. He said the objective should be to restore security and stability while maintaining Yemen’s unity and sovereignty.
The two foreign ministers also reviewed wider regional developments and discussed diplomatic efforts aimed at containing the current escalation and reducing tensions across the region.
Separately, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi denounced the attacks on King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Jazan and Najran International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia.
Albudaiwi described the strikes as a “dangerous escalation,” warning that attacks against airports and other civilian facilities could endanger civilians and disrupt air navigation.
He reiterated the GCC member states’ support for Saudi Arabia and its efforts to protect its territory, security and stability in response to the attacks.
Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said the two airports came under attack on Monday evening. The incidents resulted in three people sustaining minor injuries and caused material damage to the affected facilities.
The Houthis acknowledged carrying out missile and drone operations against targets across Saudi Arabia. The group said the attacks included what it described as sensitive sites in the Jazan and Najran areas.
The latest developments come amid continued regional tensions and renewed concerns over attacks on civilian and economic infrastructure, particularly facilities connected to air travel and other essential services.
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi discussed the attacks during a phone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, expressing Jordan’s “absolute solidarity” with Saudi Arabia as it responds to the latest Houthi strikes, according to a statement from Jordan’s Foreign Ministry.
Safadi stressed Amman’s support for measures taken by Riyadh to safeguard its security, stability, sovereignty and citizens. He also reiterated Jordan’s rejection of attacks directed at Saudi territory and civilian infrastructure.
The Jordanian minister specifically condemned attempts to target the Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina, as well as continued attacks against civilian and economic facilities inside Saudi Arabia.
During the call, Safadi also reaffirmed Jordan’s support for Yemen’s internationally recognized government and efforts aimed at ending the conflict through a political process. He said the objective should be to restore security and stability while maintaining Yemen’s unity and sovereignty.
The two foreign ministers also reviewed wider regional developments and discussed diplomatic efforts aimed at containing the current escalation and reducing tensions across the region.
Separately, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi denounced the attacks on King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Jazan and Najran International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia.
Albudaiwi described the strikes as a “dangerous escalation,” warning that attacks against airports and other civilian facilities could endanger civilians and disrupt air navigation.
He reiterated the GCC member states’ support for Saudi Arabia and its efforts to protect its territory, security and stability in response to the attacks.
Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said the two airports came under attack on Monday evening. The incidents resulted in three people sustaining minor injuries and caused material damage to the affected facilities.
The Houthis acknowledged carrying out missile and drone operations against targets across Saudi Arabia. The group said the attacks included what it described as sensitive sites in the Jazan and Najran areas.
The latest developments come amid continued regional tensions and renewed concerns over attacks on civilian and economic infrastructure, particularly facilities connected to air travel and other essential services.
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