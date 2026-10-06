Pan African Visions Unveils African Energy Week (AEW) 2026 Special Edition On The Leaders, Investments And Deals Powering Africa's Energy Future

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Pan African Visions (PAV) ( ) has released its special edition dedicated to African Energy Week (AEW) 2026, continuing a tradition that has seen the publication produce a dedicated magazine around Africa's premier energy gathering for the past five years.

Under the cover theme “The New African Energy Era: The Leaders, Investments & Deals Powering Africa's Future,” the special edition puts a spotlight on the personalities, companies, investments and emerging markets driving a consequential period for Africa's energy industry.

As a media partner of African Energy Week, PAV is honored to once again support an event that has evolved into one of the most important meeting points for African governments, investors, national and international energy companies, financiers, service providers and global partners.

The special edition is anchored by a collection of premium interviews with influential voices shaping the continent's energy future.

Leading the lineup is NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, who discusses the forces shaping Africa's energy agenda, the urgency of translating resources into development and the growing role of AEW in connecting projects, capital and decision-makers.

Mike Sangster, Senior Vice President Africa at TotalEnergies, discusses the company's extensive relationship with Africa, its investments and partnerships, and the opportunities ahead as TotalEnergies builds on a century of history on the continent.

The magazine also features Senegal's Minister of Energy, Petroleum and Mines, El Hadji Abdourahmane Diouf, who addresses the country's changing energy landscape and its ambitions for the next cycle of investment following its emergence as an oil and gas producer.

Other prominent industry voices include Nikki Martin of EnerGeo Alliance, with perspectives on exploration, geoscience and the investment environment; Cesare Canevese of Dietsmann, on the company's deepening African footprint; Dr. Jiří Rus of NEUMAN & ESSER, on technology, innovation and the company's long-term commitment to Africa; and Jorge de Morais of KAESO, on the vision driving the company's African ambitions.

The edition goes beyond the boardroom to examine some of the countries and projects opening new frontiers for investment.

Sierra Leone features prominently, with PAV examining the country's growing upstream ambitions and efforts to attract new exploration and investment. In Mozambique, the magazine looks at opportunities emerging from one of Africa's most important energy markets while profiling companies and entrepreneurs demonstrating local content in action.

The special edition also turns to South Sudan, where efforts to revive the oil sector are gathering momentum, and explores expanding international energy relationships, including cooperation between the African Energy Chamber and Venezuela.

A feature on Premier Invest examines the billions at play in Africa's energy deal room and the importance of connecting bankable projects with capital, investors and strategic partners.

Across the edition, PAV highlights local-content success stories and the African businesses, professionals and entrepreneurs seeking a greater role in an industry with profound implications for the continent's economic future.

PAV Heads to Cape Town to Capture the Pulse of AEW 2026

Pan African Visions will be in Cape Town for African Energy Week 2026, taking its place at Africa's premier energy gathering to measure the tempo, engage the personalities driving the industry and continue telling the story of a continental phenomenon that the African Energy Chamber has created through AEW.

From relatively humble beginnings, African Energy Week has grown into a formidable international platform for African energy. With more than 10,000 delegates expected in Cape Town this year, the gathering will bring together government leaders, investors, energy companies, financiers, service providers, entrepreneurs and policymakers around the opportunities and challenges shaping Africa's energy future.

For Pan African Visions, the rise of AEW is also a compelling story of what visionary African leadership can achieve.

Under the leadership of Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk, the African Energy Chamber has helped transform AEW from an ambitious idea into a continental phenomenon and influential global platform where Africa can speak for itself, showcase its resources, court investment, advance deals and promote African-led responses to the continent's energy challenges.

Having served as an AEW media partner and produced special editions around the event for the past five years, PAV is proud to continue documenting that journey.

“This is more than another conference on the African calendar. AEW has become a continental phenomenon and a powerful demonstration of what bold ideas, persistence and visionary leadership can produce,” said Ajong Mbapndah L., Managing Editor of Pan African Visions.“From its humble beginnings to an event expecting more than 10,000 delegates, the growth has been extraordinary. PAV is honored to have accompanied that journey over the past five years, and we will be in Cape Town again to measure the tempo, capture the pulse of AEW and tell the stories behind Africa's changing energy landscape.”

Pan African Visions will be on the ground in Cape Town throughout AEW 2026, reporting the stories emerging from the event, covering key sessions and engaging policymakers, executives, investors and other industry stakeholders. The PAV team will also conduct additional interviews and capture the major conversations, announcements, projects and partnerships that define this year's gathering, forming the basis of strong post-event coverage in the November edition of PAV Magazine.

Companies, executives and institutions attending AEW that have important stories to tell are invited to connect with PAV in Cape Town. Whether around executive interviews, corporate and project profiles, local-content success stories, investment announcements, thought leadership or broader media coverage, PAV welcomes opportunities to engage during the event and for its November post-AEW coverage. Interested organizations can reach the team at ... WhatsApp/Phone: +1 240 429 2177.

The Edition can be viewed here

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Pan African Visions.

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About Pan African Visions:

Pan African Visions is an Africa-focused media platform covering business, investment, energy, diplomacy, development, leadership and the major issues shaping the continent. Through its digital platform and monthly magazine, PAV connects African stories, opportunities and perspectives with audiences across Africa and internationally publication is finalizing plans for

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