Access To Water, Lighting And Medical Care: United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission In The Democratic Republic Of The Congo (MONUSCO) Improves Detention Conditions At Mahagi Prison

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The central prison in Mahagi now offers better detention conditions for its inmates.

MONUSCO funded the construction of a medical clinic, the installation of sanitation facilities, the rehabilitation of cells, the installation of lighting in the building, as well as a water supply system, which had long been lacking at the correctional facility.

All these facilities were presented to the local authorities in Mahagi on Tuesday, September 30. On the same occasion, mattresses and blankets were handed over to prison officials to further improve detention conditions.

The central prison in Mahagi currently houses 123 inmates, including six women and seven minors. For years, the facility has faced major challenges, including a lack of adequate latrines, insufficient water supply, deteriorating roofs, the absence of a suitable space for medical care, and inadequate lighting.

“When I took over as head of the prison, it was already in a state of disrepair. There were many problems, particularly with the latrines, roofs and access to water. We therefore turned to MONUSCO for support in addressing these challenges,” said Raymond Mpoko Wamina, Director of the Mahagi Central Prison.

Concrete improvements for inmates

The partial rehabilitation of the facility included the construction of two septic tanks and two soakaway pits, the installation of fourteen latrines, and the partial rehabilitation of six cells. A medical clinic for inmates was also built.

A generator and solar panels were installed, along with two lighting systems, one for the cells and the other for the medical clinic. Six beds were provided for the clinic, while 80 mattresses and 80 blankets were supplied to the prison.

Access to water was also improved through the upgrading of the borehole system.

According to the prison director, these new facilities should have a direct impact, above all, on the health and dignity of inmates.

“The rehabilitation of the toilets and septic tanks will improve hygiene conditions and help prevent certain diseases. The establishment of the medical clinic will also allow sick inmates to receive care more quickly. This project is helping us to sustainably improve living conditions in the prison,” emphasized Raymond Mpoko Wamina.

“Inmates have the right to live in decent conditions”

Claude Ntumba Kalala, Deputy Administrator of Mahagi Territory, welcomed the support while calling on those responsible for the facility to preserve the infrastructure and equipment provided.

“MONUSCO has been a privileged partner of the Congolese Government for many years. Prisoners are deprived of their freedom of movement, but they have the right to live in decent conditions. We therefore call on the beneficiaries and prison authorities to take good care of these facilities,” he said.

Before the rehabilitation work, the prison's sanitary conditions were particularly concerning. The lack of latrines and showers exposed inmates to health risks, while the absence of an appropriate medical facility meant that sick people had to remain in the same cells as other inmates, including in cases of contagious diseases.

In response to this situation, provincial judicial authorities had requested MONUSCO's support, particularly through the United Nations Joint Human Rights Office (UNJHRO), to improve detention conditions in Mahagi.

Support for the criminal justice chain

Beyond improving inmates' living conditions, Mahagi's judicial authorities emphasize the importance of having a functional correctional facility for the entire criminal justice chain.

For Alain Dianzenza, Prosecutor at the Mahagi Peace Court, the prison represents the final link in this chain. Hence the need to reduce such risks by providing quality detention conditions.

“Beyond the dignity of inmates, who must be held in conditions that comply with established standards, MONUSCO's support for the justice system also helps ensure that judicial proceedings can reach their conclusion. MONUSCO has always been a direct partner of the Congolese justice system. There is still work to be done, but we believe that together we can continue working to ensure that justice is delivered effectively and fairly,” he said.

The rehabilitation therefore aims to bring detention conditions closer to the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners, known as the“Nelson Mandela Rules,” particularly with regard to hygiene, health and dignity.

It is also part of MONUSCO's support for strengthening State institutions and the Congolese judicial and penitentiary systems, as well as efforts to promote the rule of law and combat impunity in Ituri

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