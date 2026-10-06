East African Community (EAC) And China Reaffrim Longstanding Partnership And Commitment To Regional Integration

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The East African Community (EAC) Secretary General, H.E Amb. Stephen Mbundi and Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Tanzania and the EAC, H.E. Chen Mingjian, today signed a Certificate of Donation at the EAC Headquarters in Arusha, marking China's continued financial support to the East African Community.

Speaking during the ceremony, Amb. Mbundi commended the Government and People of China for their longstanding friendship and practical support to the Community.

"Today's signing demonstrates China's continued commitment to the EAC integration agenda and reflects the strong partnership that has developed between our two sides over many years. We appreciate China's support and remain committed to ensuring that these resources are utilised transparently, accountably and effectively for the benefit of East Africans,” said Amb. Mbundi.

The signing marks China's continued annual contribution of USD 180,000 to the EAC budget, support that has played an important role in advancing regional integration and strengthening the institutional capacity of the Community.

The contribution has supported key EAC priorities, including governance and institutional development, regional trade promotion, election observation, senior leadership engagements, and communication of the regional integration agenda.

"China highly values its longstanding cooperation with the East African Community. Our annual support reflects China's commitment to strengthening regional integration, institutional development and cooperation that delivers practical benefits to the people of East Africa. We remain ready to continue working with the EAC in support of its development priorities and vision for a more integrated region, said Amb. Mingjian.

Beyond annual budget support, China has provided capacity-building opportunities, professional training and knowledge exchange programmes for EAC officials, while also extending logistical assistance, including the 2023 donation of eight vehicles valued at approximately USD 400,000 to support EAC operations and regional coordination activities. The vehicles have strengthened the EAC Secretariat's capacity to coordinate regional meetings and other Community activities.

The EAC and China expressed their intention to broaden cooperation beyond institutional support by exploring opportunities in regional infrastructure and connectivity, trade and market access, climate-change adaptation, green energy, digitalisation, technology transfer, innovation and human-capital development.

The Community also welcomed the prospect of a structured EAC–China dialogue to identify a focused pipeline of regional projects aligned with the 7th EAC Development Strategy and China's Global Development Initiative. Priority areas proposed for further engagement include trade-enhancing infrastructure, industrialisation and value addition, digital trade and connectivity, climate adaptation, green energy, food security, development financing and institutional capacity development.

H.E. Ambassador Bundi emphasised the importance of project-based cooperation that combines financing, technology and knowledge transfer, capacity development and private-sector participation, while delivering demonstrable benefits across the region.

“We look forward to working with China to translate our shared priorities into a focused programme of cooperation aligned with the 7th EAC Development Strategy and the Global Development Initiative. Our objective is to build a forward-looking partnership that contributes to a more integrated, competitive and prosperous East African region,” said the Secretary General.

"As China and the EAC continue to strengthen their partnership, we see significant opportunities to expand cooperation in infrastructure, trade, green development, the digital economy, technology and capacity building. We look forward to working with the EAC to build on our achievements and deliver even greater development outcomes for East Africa,” said Amb. Mingjian.

The signing builds on discussions held between the EAC Secretariat and China in June 2026, during which both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation beyond institutional support towards strategic initiatives that contribute to sustainable development, economic transformation and regional integration.

The EAC–China partnership has progressively developed into a multi-dimensional relationship encompassing institutional financing, capacity development, logistical assistance, infrastructure, trade, knowledge exchange and strategic engagement. Both sides expressed their commitment to building on this foundation and pursuing cooperation that advances regional integration and produces practical benefits for the people of East Africa

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of East African Community (EAC).