Eritrea: World Teachers' Day Commemorated With Various Programs

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

World Teachers' Day, 5 October, was commemorated at the national level in Asmara under the theme,“Let's Upgrade Teachers' Capacity by Standing Alongside Them.”

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Petros Hailemariam, Director-General of Research and Human Resources Development at the Ministry of Education, noted that the Government of Eritrea believes that basic education is the right and obligation of every citizen. He said that substantial investment in the sector, from pre-primary education onwards, coupled with public support for teachers, is bringing about positive changes.

Noting that the main objective of the Teachers' Association is to enhance the teaching and learning process by upgrading teachers' capacity, Mr. Simon Mehari, Chairman of the National Teachers' Association of Eritrea, said that, as teachers are the main players in the effort to realize quality education, they should shoulder the responsibilities their profession entails.

The event featured a seminar focusing on the significance of the teaching profession, as well as cultural performances by students of Medeber School.

World Teachers' Day is being observed for the 33rd time at the international level and for the 30th time at the national level.

The National Teachers' Association of Eritrea, which was established in 1958, currently has about 30,000 members. The association also became a member of the World and African Teachers' Associations in 1996.

In the same vein, educational and sports competitions held in Sawa in connection with World Teachers' Day concluded on 04 October. The program was organized by the Sawa branch of the National Teachers' Association.

Mr. Endrias Teklu, Chairman of the branch association, said that the competitions held among teachers of Sawa Warsia-Yikealo School included football, basketball, badminton, table tennis, athletics, general knowledge, short stories, and poetry.

Noting that the National Teachers' Association is a professional and cooperative association, Mr. Russom Gebrehiwet, Director of the school, called on every teacher to strive earnestly for the development of the association, self-development, and the promotion of a reading culture.

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