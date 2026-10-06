Kenya, India Deepen Naval Cooperation For Maritime Security

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Maritime security increasingly depends on strong partnerships, sustained naval engagement and the ability of nations to coordinate responses to threats affecting shared sea lanes and maritime interests. For Kenya and India, longstanding defence relations provide a foundation for strengthening cooperation and contributing to security and stability across the Indian Ocean region.

An Indian delegation led by Commodore Kartik Srimal paid a courtesy call on the Commander Kenya Navy, Major General Paul Otieno, at the Kenya Navy Headquarters on 5 October 2026.

The delegation included the Defence Attaché of India to Kenya, Captain Arjit Pandey, alongside other officials. The engagement provided an opportunity for the two sides to review areas of mutual interest and explore opportunities for expanding cooperation between the Kenya Navy and Indian Navy.

Discussions focused on strengthening existing maritime cooperation, enhancing professional engagements and identifying areas where the two navies can deepen collaboration in response to evolving maritime security challenges.

Major General Otieno underscored the importance of sustained professional interaction in strengthening bilateral defence relations and enhancing the ability of partner navies to address emerging threats within the maritime domain.

He noted that continued engagements provide opportunities for knowledge exchange, professional development and the sharing of operational experiences, while strengthening institutional relationships between the two navies.

The Indian Ocean remains a critical maritime corridor supporting international trade, regional connectivity and economic activity. Its security requires cooperation among maritime nations to safeguard shared interests and strengthen collective awareness and preparedness against evolving threats.

Kenya and India share longstanding maritime interests within the Indian Ocean, making naval cooperation an important component of the wider defence relationship between the two countries. Continued interaction between their naval forces contributes to greater mutual understanding and creates opportunities for strengthening professional and operational cooperation.

The courtesy call reaffirmed the enduring Kenya–India maritime partnership and the shared interest of both countries in promoting a secure and stable maritime environment.

Through sustained naval diplomacy and professional engagement, the Kenya Navy continues to strengthen partnerships that enhance maritime security cooperation, build institutional capacity and contribute to peace and stability across the wider Indian Ocean region.

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