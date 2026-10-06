403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Psychiatry Conference 2026 To Bring Global Experts To Massachusetts To Explore AI, Genomics And The Future Of Mental Health
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Canton, Mass., October 6, 2026 – Pubscholars has announced that the Psychiatry Conference 2026 will take place on November 20–21, 2026, at the Hilton Garden Inn Boston Canton, 110 Royall Street, Canton, Massachusetts. The two-day hybrid event lets delegates attend in person or join virtually. Psychiatrists, neurologists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, psychologists, researchers, residents and healthcare leaders worldwide can take part.
The conference theme is "Next-Generation Neuropsychiatry & Mental Health: Integrating AI, Genomics and Clinical Excellence." The program will examine how AI-driven diagnostics, pharmacogenomics and biomarker-based treatment planning are moving from research labs into everyday clinical practice.
Psychiatry is changing faster than many training programs can keep up with. The conference aims to give clinicians a structured, evidence-based way to stay current and to turn emerging neuropsychiatric research into tools they can use in practice.
What Attendees Can Expect
Over two full days, the program will include keynotes, scientific sessions, workshops, panel discussions and poster presentations. Delegates attending in person and those joining online will receive identical access to all sessions and conference materials. Topics will include:
Psychopharmacology and neuropsychiatry
Precision psychiatry, pharmacogenomics and biomarkers
Artificial intelligence, digital psychiatry and telepsychiatry
Neuromodulation (TMS and ECT)
Child and adolescent, geriatric, addiction and forensic psychiatry
Mood and anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, PTSD, autism and ADHD
Suicide prevention, community mental health and workforce development
Delegates will receive conference certification and can access recorded sessions after the event ends.
Who Should Attend
The event is designed for psychiatrists and psychiatry residents and fellows, neuropsychiatrists, clinical psychologists, therapists, nurses, primary care physicians, social workers and public health professionals. It is also open to university faculty, PhD scholars, medical students, hospital administrators, policymakers and representatives of pharmaceutical, biotech and digital health companies.
Present Your Research
Researchers, clinicians, faculty, residents, fellows and postgraduate students are invited to submit original abstracts in any psychiatry or mental health discipline. Accepted work is peer-reviewed, presented as an oral or poster session and published in the official conference proceedings. Presenters receive international expert feedback, new collaboration opportunities and greater global visibility. The final abstract deadline is October 15, 2026.
Venue
The Hilton Garden Inn Boston Canton is a short distance from downtown Boston and Boston Logan International Airport. It offers modern meeting spaces, complimentary Wi-Fi, on-site parking, business services and full event support for international delegates.
About the Psychiatry Conference 2026
The Psychiatry Conference 2026 is a hybrid international event that brings psychiatry into direct conversation with artificial intelligence, genomics and precision medicine. More information is available at
About Pubscholars
Pubscholars organizes international scientific conferences across medicine, psychiatry, psychology and related fields, connecting researchers, clinicians and industry professionals worldwide. Learn more at Or at
Media Contact
[Contact Name]
Pubscholars
Email:...
Phone/WhatsApp: +91 7042134266
Website:
The conference theme is "Next-Generation Neuropsychiatry & Mental Health: Integrating AI, Genomics and Clinical Excellence." The program will examine how AI-driven diagnostics, pharmacogenomics and biomarker-based treatment planning are moving from research labs into everyday clinical practice.
Psychiatry is changing faster than many training programs can keep up with. The conference aims to give clinicians a structured, evidence-based way to stay current and to turn emerging neuropsychiatric research into tools they can use in practice.
What Attendees Can Expect
Over two full days, the program will include keynotes, scientific sessions, workshops, panel discussions and poster presentations. Delegates attending in person and those joining online will receive identical access to all sessions and conference materials. Topics will include:
Psychopharmacology and neuropsychiatry
Precision psychiatry, pharmacogenomics and biomarkers
Artificial intelligence, digital psychiatry and telepsychiatry
Neuromodulation (TMS and ECT)
Child and adolescent, geriatric, addiction and forensic psychiatry
Mood and anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, PTSD, autism and ADHD
Suicide prevention, community mental health and workforce development
Delegates will receive conference certification and can access recorded sessions after the event ends.
Who Should Attend
The event is designed for psychiatrists and psychiatry residents and fellows, neuropsychiatrists, clinical psychologists, therapists, nurses, primary care physicians, social workers and public health professionals. It is also open to university faculty, PhD scholars, medical students, hospital administrators, policymakers and representatives of pharmaceutical, biotech and digital health companies.
Present Your Research
Researchers, clinicians, faculty, residents, fellows and postgraduate students are invited to submit original abstracts in any psychiatry or mental health discipline. Accepted work is peer-reviewed, presented as an oral or poster session and published in the official conference proceedings. Presenters receive international expert feedback, new collaboration opportunities and greater global visibility. The final abstract deadline is October 15, 2026.
Venue
The Hilton Garden Inn Boston Canton is a short distance from downtown Boston and Boston Logan International Airport. It offers modern meeting spaces, complimentary Wi-Fi, on-site parking, business services and full event support for international delegates.
About the Psychiatry Conference 2026
The Psychiatry Conference 2026 is a hybrid international event that brings psychiatry into direct conversation with artificial intelligence, genomics and precision medicine. More information is available at
About Pubscholars
Pubscholars organizes international scientific conferences across medicine, psychiatry, psychology and related fields, connecting researchers, clinicians and industry professionals worldwide. Learn more at Or at
Media Contact
[Contact Name]
Pubscholars
Email:...
Phone/WhatsApp: +91 7042134266
Website:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment