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MS Dhoni Inaugurated 7Padel MS Dhoni By Padelpark India, Hyderabad's First Ultra-Premium Indoor Padel, Fitness And Wellness Facility At Jubilee Hills
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, India: Cricket legend MS Dhoni, alongside PadelPark India co-founders Nikhil Sachdev, Jigar Doshi and Pratik Doshi, today officially inaugurated 7Padel MS Dhoni in Jubilee Hills, a one-of-a-kind, ultra-luxury, state-of-the-art sports and wellness sanctuary that stands unmatched in Hyderabad. This groundbreaking flagship venue unfolds entirely indoors, uniting world-class athletic performance, elite bio-recovery, and premium lifestyle spaces beneath a single roof to redefine the city's sporting landscape.
The sprawling 15,000 sq. facility houses 3 Padel courts, a fully equipped gym, a restorative recovery suite with a sauna, invigorating ice bath, and infrared room, and a versatile studio for yoga, Pilates, and beyond. An in-built café sets the stage for post-match conversation, while an elegant viewing gallery lets spectators savour every thrilling rally in comfort and style. With top-tier equipment rentals, certified coaching and local tournaments crafted for first-timers and seasoned competitors alike, it is a destination without equal in the city.
Speaking on the expansion, Jigar Doshi, Co-Founder of PadelPark India, said, "Hyderabad has been on our radar for a while, and we felt the timing was right. We're seeing more people looking for sports that are active but also deeply social, and padel fits that need perfectly. With 7Padel, we want to create an inclusive environment where that culture can grow naturally through regular play, professional coaching, and structured competition."
Highlighting the universal appeal of the game, MS Dhoni said, "There is no shortcut to building a sport. Build good courts, look after the people who play on them, keep the doors open to anyone willing to try, and the game grows from the grassroots up. City by city, that is how padel will grow here. Hyderabad is a new chapter, and far from the last."
The opening arrives on the back of remarkable momentum. 7Padel today operates 50+ owned and managed courts across Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Delhi, powering a thriving community of over 55,000 players, with Hyderabad now joining the network, followed by Kochi, Coimbatore, Chennai, Jaipur, Mumbai and Delhi NCR, we are set to open in all these locations soon. Across India, padel is surging, with an estimated over 125,000 active players and a rapidly expanding network of courts. What was once a niche pursuit has become a full-fledged fitness and lifestyle phenomenon, and PadelPark India has been at the very heart of that transformation, having built over 320+ courts nationwide and set its sights on 500+ courts by the end of 2027.
With the unveiling of its Jubilee Hills facility, 7Padel by PadelPark India decisively strengthens its national footprint and takes another bold stride in advancing community-led fitness and sports participation across the country.
About PadelPark India:
PadelPark India is India's leading 360° padel ecosystem, dedicated to building, managing, and scaling the sport nationwide. The platform spans infrastructure development through Skypadel India, competitive play via the Mercedes-Benz Indian Padel Tour, grassroots and elite training through the Indian Padel Academy in partnership with Westlife Foodworld, Bullpadel India as the sole distributor of Bullpadel products in India, and 7Padel MS Dhoni as its consumer-facing brand. With a mission to make padel accessible, aspirational, and professionally managed, PadelPark India continues to drive the structured growth of the sport through strategic partnerships, international collaborations, and community-led initiatives. For more information, visit
About 7Padel:
7Padel, backed by cricket icon and former Indian captain MS Dhoni, is a leading padel venue management and community platform in India, focused on creating high-quality, professionally managed padel experiences and building a connected player community. With 50+ owned and/or managed centres across Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi, and expansion planned across Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Kochi, 7Padel focuses on maintaining consistent standards across infrastructure, operations, coaching, events and technology. As a key part of Padel Park India's 360° padel ecosystem, 7Padel is contributing to the sport's growth by making padel more accessible while developing a structured, high-quality ecosystem for players across the country.
The sprawling 15,000 sq. facility houses 3 Padel courts, a fully equipped gym, a restorative recovery suite with a sauna, invigorating ice bath, and infrared room, and a versatile studio for yoga, Pilates, and beyond. An in-built café sets the stage for post-match conversation, while an elegant viewing gallery lets spectators savour every thrilling rally in comfort and style. With top-tier equipment rentals, certified coaching and local tournaments crafted for first-timers and seasoned competitors alike, it is a destination without equal in the city.
Speaking on the expansion, Jigar Doshi, Co-Founder of PadelPark India, said, "Hyderabad has been on our radar for a while, and we felt the timing was right. We're seeing more people looking for sports that are active but also deeply social, and padel fits that need perfectly. With 7Padel, we want to create an inclusive environment where that culture can grow naturally through regular play, professional coaching, and structured competition."
Highlighting the universal appeal of the game, MS Dhoni said, "There is no shortcut to building a sport. Build good courts, look after the people who play on them, keep the doors open to anyone willing to try, and the game grows from the grassroots up. City by city, that is how padel will grow here. Hyderabad is a new chapter, and far from the last."
The opening arrives on the back of remarkable momentum. 7Padel today operates 50+ owned and managed courts across Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Delhi, powering a thriving community of over 55,000 players, with Hyderabad now joining the network, followed by Kochi, Coimbatore, Chennai, Jaipur, Mumbai and Delhi NCR, we are set to open in all these locations soon. Across India, padel is surging, with an estimated over 125,000 active players and a rapidly expanding network of courts. What was once a niche pursuit has become a full-fledged fitness and lifestyle phenomenon, and PadelPark India has been at the very heart of that transformation, having built over 320+ courts nationwide and set its sights on 500+ courts by the end of 2027.
With the unveiling of its Jubilee Hills facility, 7Padel by PadelPark India decisively strengthens its national footprint and takes another bold stride in advancing community-led fitness and sports participation across the country.
About PadelPark India:
PadelPark India is India's leading 360° padel ecosystem, dedicated to building, managing, and scaling the sport nationwide. The platform spans infrastructure development through Skypadel India, competitive play via the Mercedes-Benz Indian Padel Tour, grassroots and elite training through the Indian Padel Academy in partnership with Westlife Foodworld, Bullpadel India as the sole distributor of Bullpadel products in India, and 7Padel MS Dhoni as its consumer-facing brand. With a mission to make padel accessible, aspirational, and professionally managed, PadelPark India continues to drive the structured growth of the sport through strategic partnerships, international collaborations, and community-led initiatives. For more information, visit
About 7Padel:
7Padel, backed by cricket icon and former Indian captain MS Dhoni, is a leading padel venue management and community platform in India, focused on creating high-quality, professionally managed padel experiences and building a connected player community. With 50+ owned and/or managed centres across Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi, and expansion planned across Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Kochi, 7Padel focuses on maintaining consistent standards across infrastructure, operations, coaching, events and technology. As a key part of Padel Park India's 360° padel ecosystem, 7Padel is contributing to the sport's growth by making padel more accessible while developing a structured, high-quality ecosystem for players across the country.
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