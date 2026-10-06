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ITC Hotels Signs Storii Sanjay Dubri, Unlocking A New Wildlife Destination In Central India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 5th October 2026: ITC Hotels Limited has announced the signing of a management contract for Storii by ITC Hotels, Sanjay Dubri. The 30-key boutique retreat in Madhya Pradesh is set amidst the wilderness of Sanjay Dubri National Park in Sidhi district, with this stay Storii by ITC Hotels' further expands its presence across emerging leisure destinations.
Designed to integrate seamlessly with its natural setting, Storii by ITC Hotels, Sanjay Dubri will comprise expansive villas and suites, complemented by thoughtfully designed spaces that reflect the character of the destination. The retreat will feature curated dining experiences, recreational and intimate event spaces. The guest experience will be centred around wildlife exploration, nature immersion, wellness and locally inspired activities, offering opportunities to discover the destination at a considered pace.
Speaking on the occasion, Anil Chadha, Managing Director, ITC Hotels Limited, said,“India's diverse landscapes continue to open up new possibilities for experiential travel, with wildlife destinations emerging as sought-after retreats for discerning travellers. Sanjay Dubri, with its rich ecological heritage and relatively unexplored wilderness, presents an exciting opportunity to create a hospitality experience that is deeply connected to its natural surroundings. Through Storii by ITC Hotels, we look forward to bringing alive the character of this destination through thoughtful hospitality, while contributing to the evolution of its tourism potential.”
The signing is in line with ITC Hotels' strategy of expanding its presence across emerging leisure corridors and curating distinctive hospitality experiences that are rooted in the character of their destinations. Through Storii by ITC Hotels, the company continues to bring to life boutique retreats that celebrate local narratives, cultural authenticity and the sense of place, creating journeys that are as distinctive as the destinations themselves.
Sharing his thoughts, Pankaj Phulwani, Director, M/s Sal Tree Resorts Private Limited, said,“We are delighted to collaborate with ITC Hotels to bring Storii by ITC Hotels to Sanjay Dubri. Our vision is to create a distinctive wildlife retreat that allows guests to experience the region's natural beauty in an intimate manner. With this expertise in creating differentiated hospitality experiences, ITC Hotels is an ideal partner to bring this vision to life.”
The property will benefit from its proximity to established wildlife destinations including Bandhavgarh and Kanha, while improving road connectivity from key source markets such as Prayagraj, Jabalpur, Rewa and Varanasi is expected to further enhance accessibility to the destination. With its distinctive wilderness setting, Sanjay Dubri is poised to attract wildlife enthusiasts, experiential travellers, families and social gatherings.
Sanjay Dubri National Park has in recent years emerged as a promising wildlife destination in Central India, known for its dense sal forests, thriving tiger population and pristine natural surroundings. The destination offers an immersive setting for travellers seeking meaningful encounters with nature, while its proximity to established wildlife circuits further enhances its appeal.
Designed to integrate seamlessly with its natural setting, Storii by ITC Hotels, Sanjay Dubri will comprise expansive villas and suites, complemented by thoughtfully designed spaces that reflect the character of the destination. The retreat will feature curated dining experiences, recreational and intimate event spaces. The guest experience will be centred around wildlife exploration, nature immersion, wellness and locally inspired activities, offering opportunities to discover the destination at a considered pace.
Speaking on the occasion, Anil Chadha, Managing Director, ITC Hotels Limited, said,“India's diverse landscapes continue to open up new possibilities for experiential travel, with wildlife destinations emerging as sought-after retreats for discerning travellers. Sanjay Dubri, with its rich ecological heritage and relatively unexplored wilderness, presents an exciting opportunity to create a hospitality experience that is deeply connected to its natural surroundings. Through Storii by ITC Hotels, we look forward to bringing alive the character of this destination through thoughtful hospitality, while contributing to the evolution of its tourism potential.”
The signing is in line with ITC Hotels' strategy of expanding its presence across emerging leisure corridors and curating distinctive hospitality experiences that are rooted in the character of their destinations. Through Storii by ITC Hotels, the company continues to bring to life boutique retreats that celebrate local narratives, cultural authenticity and the sense of place, creating journeys that are as distinctive as the destinations themselves.
Sharing his thoughts, Pankaj Phulwani, Director, M/s Sal Tree Resorts Private Limited, said,“We are delighted to collaborate with ITC Hotels to bring Storii by ITC Hotels to Sanjay Dubri. Our vision is to create a distinctive wildlife retreat that allows guests to experience the region's natural beauty in an intimate manner. With this expertise in creating differentiated hospitality experiences, ITC Hotels is an ideal partner to bring this vision to life.”
The property will benefit from its proximity to established wildlife destinations including Bandhavgarh and Kanha, while improving road connectivity from key source markets such as Prayagraj, Jabalpur, Rewa and Varanasi is expected to further enhance accessibility to the destination. With its distinctive wilderness setting, Sanjay Dubri is poised to attract wildlife enthusiasts, experiential travellers, families and social gatherings.
Sanjay Dubri National Park has in recent years emerged as a promising wildlife destination in Central India, known for its dense sal forests, thriving tiger population and pristine natural surroundings. The destination offers an immersive setting for travellers seeking meaningful encounters with nature, while its proximity to established wildlife circuits further enhances its appeal.
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