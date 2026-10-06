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Vietjet Named Asia Low Cost/Hybrid Airline Of The Year By CAPA, Strengthening Its Global Standing
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, October 6, 2026 – Vietjet has been named Asia Low Cost/Hybrid Airline of the Year by CAPA – Centre for Aviation, a leading international provider of market intelligence and analysis for the aviation and travel industries. The award was presented at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia 2026 in Chitose, Hokkaido, Japan, recognizing Vietjet's strategic development and business model innovation.
After 15 years of operations, Vietjet is advancing its Hybrid airline model, built on operational efficiency and cost discipline. The model offers passengers greater choice in fares, amenities, and services, while enabling the airline to expand its international network and enhance the overall passenger experience. India is expected to be one of the key markets benefiting from this Hybrid approach, with Vietjet operating direct flights connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
Ms. Ho Ngoc Yen Phuong, Vice Chairwoman of Vietjet's Board of Directors, Vice President and Group CFO, said:“For Vietjet, Hybrid means offering passengers more choices and better experiences on a foundation of competitive fares, operational efficiency, and safety. We are investing in our fleet, technology, and service capabilities so that every step of our growth creates long-term value for our customers, shareholders, and the markets Vietjet connects.”
Vietjet's Hybrid strategy is reflected in the development of its wide-body Airbus A330 fleet and a broader range of fares and services designed to meet diverse travel needs. Passengers can choose products and services that best suit their needs, enjoy a diverse menu featuring the finest flavors of Vietnamese and international cuisine, and experience professional and attentive service from Vietjet's cabin crew.
Vietjet also plans to deploy Starlink satellite Internet across its fleet, giving passengers high-speed connectivity to work, stay in touch, and access entertainment in flight. In addition, the airline is investing in an aircraft maintenance facility in Long Thanh, exploring local engine MRO capabilities, and expanding cooperation in technology, AI, data, and cybersecurity, strengthening its technical capabilities and supporting greater participation by Vietnamese enterprises in the global aviation value chain. The airline is developing an aviation ecosystem spanning training, maintenance, ground services, and technology, creating a foundation for long-term growth.
The CAPA award recognises Vietjet's evolution into a hybrid airline, supported by its growth, expanding international network and broader aviation ecosystem. The award was presented at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia 2026 in Chitose, Hokkaido, Japan.
About Vietjet
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
After 15 years of operations, Vietjet is advancing its Hybrid airline model, built on operational efficiency and cost discipline. The model offers passengers greater choice in fares, amenities, and services, while enabling the airline to expand its international network and enhance the overall passenger experience. India is expected to be one of the key markets benefiting from this Hybrid approach, with Vietjet operating direct flights connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
Ms. Ho Ngoc Yen Phuong, Vice Chairwoman of Vietjet's Board of Directors, Vice President and Group CFO, said:“For Vietjet, Hybrid means offering passengers more choices and better experiences on a foundation of competitive fares, operational efficiency, and safety. We are investing in our fleet, technology, and service capabilities so that every step of our growth creates long-term value for our customers, shareholders, and the markets Vietjet connects.”
Vietjet's Hybrid strategy is reflected in the development of its wide-body Airbus A330 fleet and a broader range of fares and services designed to meet diverse travel needs. Passengers can choose products and services that best suit their needs, enjoy a diverse menu featuring the finest flavors of Vietnamese and international cuisine, and experience professional and attentive service from Vietjet's cabin crew.
Vietjet also plans to deploy Starlink satellite Internet across its fleet, giving passengers high-speed connectivity to work, stay in touch, and access entertainment in flight. In addition, the airline is investing in an aircraft maintenance facility in Long Thanh, exploring local engine MRO capabilities, and expanding cooperation in technology, AI, data, and cybersecurity, strengthening its technical capabilities and supporting greater participation by Vietnamese enterprises in the global aviation value chain. The airline is developing an aviation ecosystem spanning training, maintenance, ground services, and technology, creating a foundation for long-term growth.
The CAPA award recognises Vietjet's evolution into a hybrid airline, supported by its growth, expanding international network and broader aviation ecosystem. The award was presented at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia 2026 in Chitose, Hokkaido, Japan.
About Vietjet
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
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