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Softaken Releases MBOX To PST Converter 11.0 With Support For Subfolders In Outlook PST Exports
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, October 6, 2026 - Softaken Software has released version 11.0 of its MBOX to PST Converter, adding the ability to process subfolders found inside MBOX mailboxes. The update is meant for people who move email archives from Thunderbird, Apple Mail, SeaMonkey, Eudora and similar clients into Microsoft Outlook, where the folder tree is often as important as the messages themselves.
Many MBOX archives are organized several levels deep. A single parent folder for a department, for example, might hold separate child folders for each client, and those might hold yearly folders beneath them. In earlier releases, rebuilding that arrangement after conversion could take extra manual work. Version 11.0 reads each nested level in the source and creates the matching folder inside the PST, so the layout seen in the original email client appears in Outlook once the file is opened.
The loaded folder structure is displayed in a preview panel before anything is exported. Folders can be selected or cleared individually, and a date range filter and duplicate removal are available for narrowing the output. For damaged mailboxes, a basic and a deep repair mode can be run before conversion. Output can be written as a single PST or split into several files at a size chosen by the user. Softaken states that sources of 50 GB and above can be handled on capable systems, while the classic Outlook import route commonly runs into trouble near 2 GB.
In addition to PST, the software can export messages to EML, EMLX, MSG and HTML. It can import MBOX, MBX and MBS files individually, by folder or directly from an installed Thunderbird profile and supports more than 20 email clients as sources. Conversion does not require Microsoft Outlook to be installed and the output PST file opens in Outlook 2021, 2019, 2016 and Microsoft 365.
The update follows repeated requests from migration projects, according to a Softaken product lead. "Mail seldom remains in a flat list for many years of use. People put folders in folders and they expect it to be there on the other side. With this release, nested folders are also included in the conversion process.
The Windows app works with Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8 and 7. A free demo version converts first 10 items from each folder, so a mailbox with nested folders can be tested before buying a license. The Product documentation on Softaken website has user manual, installation guides, and video walkthrough.
About Softaken Software:
Softaken Software develops desktop utilities for migration, backup and recovery of email and related data. The program's catalog includes converters between the mailbox formats of popular email clients and Microsoft Outlook, as well as tools for backing up cloud mail and repairing damaged data files. The software is used by home users, IT administrators and service providers and every product is accompanied by a free demo edition. The company also publishes how to guides, a knowledge base and installation documents alongside its products to support migration and backup work.
For Media Inquiries –
Company: Softaken Software
Website: softaken/mbox-to-pst-converter
Email:...
Many MBOX archives are organized several levels deep. A single parent folder for a department, for example, might hold separate child folders for each client, and those might hold yearly folders beneath them. In earlier releases, rebuilding that arrangement after conversion could take extra manual work. Version 11.0 reads each nested level in the source and creates the matching folder inside the PST, so the layout seen in the original email client appears in Outlook once the file is opened.
The loaded folder structure is displayed in a preview panel before anything is exported. Folders can be selected or cleared individually, and a date range filter and duplicate removal are available for narrowing the output. For damaged mailboxes, a basic and a deep repair mode can be run before conversion. Output can be written as a single PST or split into several files at a size chosen by the user. Softaken states that sources of 50 GB and above can be handled on capable systems, while the classic Outlook import route commonly runs into trouble near 2 GB.
In addition to PST, the software can export messages to EML, EMLX, MSG and HTML. It can import MBOX, MBX and MBS files individually, by folder or directly from an installed Thunderbird profile and supports more than 20 email clients as sources. Conversion does not require Microsoft Outlook to be installed and the output PST file opens in Outlook 2021, 2019, 2016 and Microsoft 365.
The update follows repeated requests from migration projects, according to a Softaken product lead. "Mail seldom remains in a flat list for many years of use. People put folders in folders and they expect it to be there on the other side. With this release, nested folders are also included in the conversion process.
The Windows app works with Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8 and 7. A free demo version converts first 10 items from each folder, so a mailbox with nested folders can be tested before buying a license. The Product documentation on Softaken website has user manual, installation guides, and video walkthrough.
About Softaken Software:
Softaken Software develops desktop utilities for migration, backup and recovery of email and related data. The program's catalog includes converters between the mailbox formats of popular email clients and Microsoft Outlook, as well as tools for backing up cloud mail and repairing damaged data files. The software is used by home users, IT administrators and service providers and every product is accompanied by a free demo edition. The company also publishes how to guides, a knowledge base and installation documents alongside its products to support migration and backup work.
For Media Inquiries –
Company: Softaken Software
Website: softaken/mbox-to-pst-converter
Email:...
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