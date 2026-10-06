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Accountants Academy Expands Practical Accounting Internship Programme Aligned With University Of Calicut FYUGP
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Thrissur, Kerala – Accountants Academy, one of Kerala's leading accounting training institutes with over 27 years of experience, has announced its ongoing accounting internship programme. It is designed around the University of Calicut's Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) guidelines.
The programme is run in collaboration with SERICT Private Limited, an ACCA Approved Employer managed by CAs and ACCAs. Students work on real client assignments instead of classroom-only exercises.
What interns work on
Bookkeeping and accounting entries
GST-related work and documentation
Financial statement preparation basics
Live client tasks and case-based assignments
Practical use of accounting software
How the programme works
Interns register on the PlusGoals Internship Web Application
Each student gets a daily to-do list, daily live guidance sessions and a digital work register
Working days, task completion and performance are tracked automatically
Final project reports are submitted digitally, in line with university requirements
Interns' CVs update automatically, and employers can view performance rankings when selecting candidates
Internship levels build skills step by step. Level 3 marks job readiness, and Level 10 is the professional level
The internship is especially recommended for B.Com students, who gain credit-based, hands-on exposure under practising professionals.
Quote [for client approval]:
"Accounting is learned by doing. Our internship puts students on real client work early, so they leave with experience, not just certificates." – Shaju Kadavallur, Managing Director, Accountants Academy
Beyond the internship
Accountants Academy has also hosted a two-day online live training on "How to Finalize Financial Accounts" led by Shaju Kadavallur (B, MBA, ACCA). Students are guided into the right course through the academy's APAT (Accounting Practical Aptitude Test) and psychologist support. The academy offers 25+ courses, including ACCA, CA, ADLA, IFRS, GST, UAE Corporate Tax, SAP, Tally Prime and Zoho Books. It graduates over 1,000 students every year.
About Accountants Academy
Established in 1998, Accountants Academy provides practical, job-oriented accounting and finance education in Kerala. Its programmes are taught by experienced CAs, ACCAs and senior accountants, with centres in Thrissur, Kottakkal, Edappal, Vadakkekad and Calicut, plus online classes.
Media Contact
Accountants Academy
Hamriya Regency, Near Kausthubham Auditorium, Shornur Road, Thrissur – 680020
Phone: +91 7356229229
Email:...
Website:
The programme is run in collaboration with SERICT Private Limited, an ACCA Approved Employer managed by CAs and ACCAs. Students work on real client assignments instead of classroom-only exercises.
What interns work on
Bookkeeping and accounting entries
GST-related work and documentation
Financial statement preparation basics
Live client tasks and case-based assignments
Practical use of accounting software
How the programme works
Interns register on the PlusGoals Internship Web Application
Each student gets a daily to-do list, daily live guidance sessions and a digital work register
Working days, task completion and performance are tracked automatically
Final project reports are submitted digitally, in line with university requirements
Interns' CVs update automatically, and employers can view performance rankings when selecting candidates
Internship levels build skills step by step. Level 3 marks job readiness, and Level 10 is the professional level
The internship is especially recommended for B.Com students, who gain credit-based, hands-on exposure under practising professionals.
Quote [for client approval]:
"Accounting is learned by doing. Our internship puts students on real client work early, so they leave with experience, not just certificates." – Shaju Kadavallur, Managing Director, Accountants Academy
Beyond the internship
Accountants Academy has also hosted a two-day online live training on "How to Finalize Financial Accounts" led by Shaju Kadavallur (B, MBA, ACCA). Students are guided into the right course through the academy's APAT (Accounting Practical Aptitude Test) and psychologist support. The academy offers 25+ courses, including ACCA, CA, ADLA, IFRS, GST, UAE Corporate Tax, SAP, Tally Prime and Zoho Books. It graduates over 1,000 students every year.
About Accountants Academy
Established in 1998, Accountants Academy provides practical, job-oriented accounting and finance education in Kerala. Its programmes are taught by experienced CAs, ACCAs and senior accountants, with centres in Thrissur, Kottakkal, Edappal, Vadakkekad and Calicut, plus online classes.
Media Contact
Accountants Academy
Hamriya Regency, Near Kausthubham Auditorium, Shornur Road, Thrissur – 680020
Phone: +91 7356229229
Email:...
Website:
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