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Sobha Realty Expands into the United States and Australia with Land Secured in Both Markets
(MENAFN- Action PR) Dubai, UAE – 2 October 2026: Sobha Realty has commenced operations in the United States and Australia, securing land for its initial residential projects in North Dallas, Texas, and Southeast Queensland. The expansion marks the next stage of the developer’s international growth, with a phased approach shaped by local housing needs and delivery partnerships in each market.
In the United States, the company is planning single-family home communities in Celina and Frisco, within the Dallas–Fort Worth metropolitan area. In Australia, it has acquired sites in Brisbane and on the Gold Coast. Both programmes will be supported by company equity and local financing, with projects tailored to the requirements of buyers in each market.
Mr. PNC Menon, Founder of Sobha Group, said: “Our expansion into the United States and Australia reflects a long-term commitment to building an international business grounded in quality and trust. Over five decades, we have developed a discipline that places responsibility for the finished product at the heart of every decision. As we enter these markets, our priority is to apply that experience with a clear understanding of local needs. We intend to earn our position through the communities we create and the lasting value we deliver to homeowners.”
Mr. Ravi Menon, Chairman of Sobha Group, said: “The United States and Australia are important markets in Sobha’s next phase of growth. Our strategy is to establish a focused presence in locations with strong housing demand and build scale through disciplined investment and phased delivery. Securing land in North Dallas and South East Queensland gives us a foundation for that approach. We intend to grow deliberately in both markets, creating homes shaped by local needs and built to the standards that define Sobha.”
United States
Sobha Realty has secured land in Celina and Frisco and plans to deliver a phased programme of single-family homes over the coming years. Sales in its first Celina community are expected to begin in 2027, with the programme funded through company equity and local lending.
The first two communities are planned in Celina. The initial development will comprise larger homes on generous lots adjacent to North Sky, followed by a broader community of family homes. Work on the Frisco site is expected to begin in 2027.
The homes will cater to move-up buyers and growing families. The company’s focus on North Dallas is informed by population growth and corporate relocations supporting residential demand across the region.
Beyond its initial sites, Sobha Realty is evaluating opportunities in Austin and Houston, as well as Dallas–Fort Worth submarkets including Southlake, Westlake and Flower Mound. Nashville, Phoenix and Florida are also under consideration as part of its longer-term growth plans.
Australia
Sobha Realty has acquired two sites in Southeast Queensland, in Brisbane and on the Gold Coast. A development application for the Fortitude Valley site in Brisbane is planned within the next month. Construction on both projects is expected to begin in mid-2027, subject to approvals.
The projects are being planned around Australian buyers and local conditions, supported by feasibility assessments undertaken in the market. For its initial developments, Sobha Realty is partnering with Australian tier-one builders, architects and consultants, with the aim of contributing a wider range of housing types and price points.
Company equity will provide the base funding, complemented by financing from Australian banks and non-bank lenders, with bank funding preferred. Beyond Queensland, the company is assessing opportunities in Sydney across apartments and house-and-land developments.
Local delivery and Sobha standards
Mr. Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty, said: “Our entry into these markets begins with understanding how people want to live and translating those needs into homes that combine thoughtful design, innovation and the quality associated with Sobha. In the United States, our initial focus is on single-family homes for growing families and buyers taking the next step in homeownership. In Australia, we are planning projects around local lifestyles and conditions, working with experienced partners. Across both markets, we will combine local insight with Sobha’s expertise in technology, design and quality assurance, building our presence thoughtfully while maintaining the standards that define Sobha.”
In the UAE, Sobha Realty’s Backward Integration model brings design, engineering, manufacturing and construction in-house, from concept to completion. Through Mission 70/70, the company is moving a growing share of construction off-site into highly automated factories, using technology, automation and precision manufacturing to enhance quality and consistency.
Its initial projects in the United States and Australia will be delivered with local partners, with the company intending over time to introduce elements of its Backward Integration model, including factory-built components and advanced construction technologies, into both markets.
The expansion builds on Sobha Realty’s Dubai delivery programme, with 6,000+ homes planned for handover in 2026 across communities including Sobha Hartland, Sobha Hartland II, Sobha Reserve, Sobha One and Verde by Sobha.
In the United States, the company is planning single-family home communities in Celina and Frisco, within the Dallas–Fort Worth metropolitan area. In Australia, it has acquired sites in Brisbane and on the Gold Coast. Both programmes will be supported by company equity and local financing, with projects tailored to the requirements of buyers in each market.
Mr. PNC Menon, Founder of Sobha Group, said: “Our expansion into the United States and Australia reflects a long-term commitment to building an international business grounded in quality and trust. Over five decades, we have developed a discipline that places responsibility for the finished product at the heart of every decision. As we enter these markets, our priority is to apply that experience with a clear understanding of local needs. We intend to earn our position through the communities we create and the lasting value we deliver to homeowners.”
Mr. Ravi Menon, Chairman of Sobha Group, said: “The United States and Australia are important markets in Sobha’s next phase of growth. Our strategy is to establish a focused presence in locations with strong housing demand and build scale through disciplined investment and phased delivery. Securing land in North Dallas and South East Queensland gives us a foundation for that approach. We intend to grow deliberately in both markets, creating homes shaped by local needs and built to the standards that define Sobha.”
United States
Sobha Realty has secured land in Celina and Frisco and plans to deliver a phased programme of single-family homes over the coming years. Sales in its first Celina community are expected to begin in 2027, with the programme funded through company equity and local lending.
The first two communities are planned in Celina. The initial development will comprise larger homes on generous lots adjacent to North Sky, followed by a broader community of family homes. Work on the Frisco site is expected to begin in 2027.
The homes will cater to move-up buyers and growing families. The company’s focus on North Dallas is informed by population growth and corporate relocations supporting residential demand across the region.
Beyond its initial sites, Sobha Realty is evaluating opportunities in Austin and Houston, as well as Dallas–Fort Worth submarkets including Southlake, Westlake and Flower Mound. Nashville, Phoenix and Florida are also under consideration as part of its longer-term growth plans.
Australia
Sobha Realty has acquired two sites in Southeast Queensland, in Brisbane and on the Gold Coast. A development application for the Fortitude Valley site in Brisbane is planned within the next month. Construction on both projects is expected to begin in mid-2027, subject to approvals.
The projects are being planned around Australian buyers and local conditions, supported by feasibility assessments undertaken in the market. For its initial developments, Sobha Realty is partnering with Australian tier-one builders, architects and consultants, with the aim of contributing a wider range of housing types and price points.
Company equity will provide the base funding, complemented by financing from Australian banks and non-bank lenders, with bank funding preferred. Beyond Queensland, the company is assessing opportunities in Sydney across apartments and house-and-land developments.
Local delivery and Sobha standards
Mr. Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty, said: “Our entry into these markets begins with understanding how people want to live and translating those needs into homes that combine thoughtful design, innovation and the quality associated with Sobha. In the United States, our initial focus is on single-family homes for growing families and buyers taking the next step in homeownership. In Australia, we are planning projects around local lifestyles and conditions, working with experienced partners. Across both markets, we will combine local insight with Sobha’s expertise in technology, design and quality assurance, building our presence thoughtfully while maintaining the standards that define Sobha.”
In the UAE, Sobha Realty’s Backward Integration model brings design, engineering, manufacturing and construction in-house, from concept to completion. Through Mission 70/70, the company is moving a growing share of construction off-site into highly automated factories, using technology, automation and precision manufacturing to enhance quality and consistency.
Its initial projects in the United States and Australia will be delivered with local partners, with the company intending over time to introduce elements of its Backward Integration model, including factory-built components and advanced construction technologies, into both markets.
The expansion builds on Sobha Realty’s Dubai delivery programme, with 6,000+ homes planned for handover in 2026 across communities including Sobha Hartland, Sobha Hartland II, Sobha Reserve, Sobha One and Verde by Sobha.
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