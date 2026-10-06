As Halloween Spending Heads Toward A Record $13.5 Billion, A Pennsylvania Small Business Is Built Around The Idea That Every Season Deserves A Celebration

MENAFN - GetNews) Holiday Seasonal says shoppers are celebrating earlier, watching costs more closely and looking for one place to return to as each holiday arrives

New Kensington, Pennsylvania - October 6, 2026 - Americans are expected to spend a record $13.5 billion on Halloween this year, according to the National Retail Federation's annual Halloween consumer survey, released in September. The survey found that 74 percent of consumers plan to celebrate, about half planned to begin shopping in September or earlier, and spending on costumes is projected to reach $4.4 billion. The NRF also noted that shoppers are approaching the season with affordability in mind.

For Holiday Seasonal, an online small business based in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, those two trends, longer celebrations and closer attention to cost, reflect the reason the company was founded.

"Holidays don't last a day anymore. They last a season," said a spokesperson for Holiday Seasonal. "People are putting out decorations in September and wearing something festive for weeks. But most of them are still hopping from store to store every time the calendar turns. We wanted to be the one place they come back to, whether it's fall, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas or Valentine's Day."

Holiday Seasonal began with a straightforward goal of keeping seasonal style affordable for everyday families. The company offers holiday and seasonal-themed apparel and accessories for women, families and the home, with products made to order rather than mass-produced ahead of each season.

According to the company, the made-to-order approach reflects how many people celebrate today. Rather than one large holiday purchase, many shoppers add a few new pieces each season, for themselves, their children or their homes, building their own traditions over time.

"There's a little season in all of us," the spokesperson said. "Some people live for Halloween. Some people start counting down to Christmas in July. Our question to every customer is simple: what's your season? Then we try to make it easy, and affordable, to celebrate it your way."

With Halloween weeks away and the winter holidays close behind, the company expects the busiest stretch of the year is just beginning. Holiday Seasonal plans to continue adding new holidays and seasonal collections so customers can return throughout the year, with each new season bringing a fresh reason to celebrate.

More information is available at holidayseasonal.

About Holiday Seasonal

Holiday Seasonal is a small business based in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, offering holiday and seasonal-themed apparel and accessories for women, families and the home. Its collections celebrate occasions from fall and Halloween to Christmas and Valentine's Day. The company's mission is to bring the spirit of the holidays and changing seasons to life all year long while keeping seasonal style affordable.

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