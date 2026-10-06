Human Rights Council Condemns Sudan Conflict, Extends Fact-Finding Mission

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution condemning the ongoing armed conflict in Sudan and extending the mandate of the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Sudan for one year, with 28 countries voting in favor, 10 opposed, and 9 abstaining.

The resolution strongly condemned all forms of external interference fueling the conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, including weapons supplies, deployment of foreign fighters, and mercenaries.

The 47-member council urged all Sudanese parties and external actors to respect Sudan's unity and territorial integrity, comply with relevant UN Security Council resolutions, including the Darfur arms embargo. The Council expressed grave concern regarding the tragic humanitarian and human rights crisis that has persisted in Sudan since the outbreak of the current conflict on April 15, 2023.

The resolution highlighted that over 33 million people in Sudan require humanitarian aid, with 11.3 million internally displaced and 4.6 million refugees in neighboring countries. It warned that 19.5 million people, 41% of the population, face severe acute food insecurity at Phase 3 or higher.

Emphasizing that no military solution exists, the council called for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire, full implementation of the Jeddah Declaration on protecting civilians, unhindered humanitarian access, and an inclusive, civilian-led political transition leading to a democratically elected government.