Israeli Strikes Kill Palestinian, Injure Others In Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra) – One Palestinian was killed and several others were injured Tuesday in Israeli strikes and gunfire targeting areas of Gaza City and Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA), local and medical sources said a Palestinian was killed and others were injured in an Israeli drone strike near the municipal park in central Gaza City.

Several others were wounded when a bicycle was targeted on Al-Wahda Street west of the city.

Two Palestinians were also injured by Israeli army gunfire, one in Al-Karama neighborhood northwest of Gaza City and the other by fire from military vehicles in the Bir 19 area south of Al-Mawasi in Khan Younis.

Israeli artillery also renewed shelling east of Gaza City, while forces continued demolishing remaining homes near the Shujaiya junction and in eastern parts of the Tuffah neighborhood, the report said.

//Petra// AO