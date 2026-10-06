Jordan Reaffirms Full Solidarity With Saudi Arabia Amid Houthi Attacks

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra) -- Jordan on Tuesday reaffirmed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in the face of Houthi attacks, pledging support for all measures taken by Riyadh to protect its security, stability, sovereignty and citizens.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi conveyed Jordan's position during a telephone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

Safadi strongly condemned the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, including attempts to target Mecca and Medina and continued strikes on civilian and economic facilities.

He also reiterated Jordan's support for Yemen's legitimate government and called for a resolution to the Yemeni crisis that restores security and stability while safeguarding the country's unity, sovereignty and resources and meeting the aspirations of the Yemeni people in line with recognized frameworks.

The two ministers discussed regional developments and ongoing efforts to end the dangerous escalation across the region and establish lasting security and stability, expressing their support for those efforts.

Safadi and Prince Faisal also underscored the longstanding ties between Jordan and Saudi Arabia and stressed continued coordination and cooperation both on bilateral relations and regional issues.

//Petra// RZ