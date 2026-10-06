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Gold Prices: 21-Karat Reaches JD84.20

Gold Prices: 21-Karat Reaches JD84.20


2026-10-06 05:21:01
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra) – The selling price of 21-karat gold, the most commonly traded type in the local market, reached JD84.20 per gram Tuesday morning, while the buying price stood at JD80.30.

According to the General Syndicate of Owners of Trade and Jewelry Shops, the selling price of 24-karat gold reached JD96.60 per gram, while 18-karat gold was priced at JD74.50 per gram.

//Petra// AO

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Jordan News Agency

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