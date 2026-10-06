Jordan Launches Three Industrial Sector Strategies For 20272029

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra) – The Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply, in cooperation with the Jordan Chamber of Industry, has launched three sector strategies for 2027–2029 covering engineering, food, and chemical industries and cosmetics.

The ministry said Tuesday the strategies provide implementation frameworks for developing the three sectors by setting priorities, initiatives, projects, performance indicators, and measurable targets aimed at increasing their contribution to economic growth, exports, investment, and employment.

The strategies were prepared in coordination with the Jordan Chamber of Industry and with support from the Economic Reform Program, which provided local expertise and facilitated consultations involving representatives of industrial sectors and relevant stakeholders.

The plans focus on improving productivity and competitiveness, promoting innovation and research and development, attracting higher value-added investment, developing workforce skills, expanding exports, and improving access for Jordanian products to regional and international markets.

For engineering industries, the strategy seeks to expand higher-value manufacturing and employment while encouraging investment and fixed-capital formation, particularly in metal products and electrical equipment.

The food industries strategy focuses on improving manufacturing efficiency, productivity, and value added, alongside product development and market access. It also includes measures related to food security and the sector's long-term sustainability.

For chemical industries and cosmetics, the strategy focuses on increasing production of specialized and higher value-added products, expanding exports, and supporting innovation and development.

The strategies also address industrial facilities' readiness to meet environmental and sustainability requirements in global markets, including requirements associated with the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

The ministry said each strategy includes an implementation plan, key performance indicators, and governance, monitoring, and evaluation mechanisms intended to track projects and assess their economic impact.

It added that implementation will require continued coordination between the public and private sectors and other stakeholders.

//Petra// AO