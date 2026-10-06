No Injuries Reported After Malfunction At Salt Hospital

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra) – A technical malfunction in a medical waste sterilization unit at Al-Hussein/Salt New Hospital caused limited structural damage Tuesday morning, with no injuries reported, the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry said the incident occurred on the B6 level while the sterilizer was operating, causing sections of a suspended ceiling and an adjacent wall to fall.

A preliminary inspection indicated that a malfunction in the unit's water temperature regulator caused heat and pressure to rise inside the device, resulting in a mechanical incident.

A team comprising the ministry's secretary-general, Services Administration, and Biomedical Engineering Directorate was dispatched to the site to monitor the situation and the measures taken. The company responsible for operating and maintaining the equipment was also present.

The ministry said the incident did not affect the safety of patients or hospital staff and caused no disruption to healthcare services, with damage limited to property.

//Petra// AO