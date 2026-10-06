Shentel Completes Fiber-To-The-Home Upgrade In Buchanan, Virginia
Existing customers may continue their current plans or upgrade to higher multi-gig speeds by calling 1-800-SHENTEL.
“This upgrade demonstrates our ongoing commitment to investing in the communities we serve and ensuring our network is ready for the future,” said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Government and Industry Affairs at Shentel.“Fiber-to-the-home technology creates a strong foundation for continued growth while giving residential and business customers access to faster speeds and an exceptional internet experience.”
Shentel takes great pride in several key differentiators compared to our competitors:
- Fiber-to-the-home technology with exceptional reliability Multi-gig residential service with symmetrical download and upload speeds up to 8 Gbps A full line of business data and voice services with speeds to 100 Gbps Local customer service and operations teams dedicated to supporting the communities we serve
To learn more about Shentel Fiber, please visit for residential service and for commercial service.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high-speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. Shentel's services include broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 19,800 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit .
Media Contact:
Jennifer McDowell, Shentel
...
540-984-5055
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