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Trump Says US Closely Monitors Reported Plague Case in Russia
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Monday that Washington is closely following reports of a suspected pneumonic plague case in Russia and indicated that the United States is prepared to offer assistance.
“We’re looking at it very strongly. We just heard about it,” Trump told reporters at the White House before leaving for a campaign rally in Nebraska.
"Years ago you could treat pneumonia easier, and the microbes and the germs have gotten stronger," he said. "But we'll help them. We'll help them."
The US State Department said earlier Monday that it was monitoring reports of a fatal suspected pneumonic plague case in Russia’s Irkutsk region in coordination with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other agencies.
Russian officials have described the illness as pneumonia of unknown cause and said no incidents had been reported at a local research facility specializing in plague-related studies.
“We’re looking at it very strongly. We just heard about it,” Trump told reporters at the White House before leaving for a campaign rally in Nebraska.
"Years ago you could treat pneumonia easier, and the microbes and the germs have gotten stronger," he said. "But we'll help them. We'll help them."
The US State Department said earlier Monday that it was monitoring reports of a fatal suspected pneumonic plague case in Russia’s Irkutsk region in coordination with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other agencies.
Russian officials have described the illness as pneumonia of unknown cause and said no incidents had been reported at a local research facility specializing in plague-related studies.
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