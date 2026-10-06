Whole Supp Launches Nationwide In Chemist Warehouse Ireland

Irish nutrition brand Whole Supp's Superfood Meal Shake and Elevate Creatine & Electrolyte are now on shelf in all 18 Chemist Warehouse stores in Ireland

- Darren O'Reilly, Co-founder, Whole SuppDUBLIN, IRELAND, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Whole Supp, the Irish plant-based complete nutrition brand, has launched its core range nationwide in Chemist Warehouse Ireland. Since 5 October 2026, the Superfood Meal Shake and Elevate Creatine & Electrolyte have been on shelf in all 18 Chemist Warehouse stores in Ireland.Chemist Warehouse is Whole Supp's third national retailer in 2026. Body Fuel, the brand's ready-to-drink complete meal, went into Applegreen and WHSmith Travel stores across Ireland over the past few months. Whole Supp started as a direct-to-consumer brand selling online, and grew without a marketing budget, through customers reordering, leaving reviews and recommending it to friends.Whole Supp's view is that nutrition only works when it is easy to keep up. Most people do not plan a supplement order three weeks ahead. A pharmacy shelf in every part of the country lets them pick it up while they are out.What is on the shelf:Each Superfood Meal Shake serving contains 31g of plant protein, 13 organic superfoods, 30+ vitamins and minerals, 5g of BCAAs, and Omega 3, 6 and 9. It is low sugar, at 1.8g to 1.9g a serving, and high fibre, with more than 6g per serving. The shake takes less than 30 seconds to make and keeps people full for 4 to 6 hours. One bag makes 15 meals or 30 snacks, in Vanilla, Chocolate, Caramel Sea Salt and Strawberry. It is 100% plant-based, gluten-free, Informed Sport certified and third-party tested.Each 9g scoop of Elevate Creatine & Electrolyte contains 5g of pure creatine monohydrate, 500mg of sodium, 302mg of potassium, 100mg of magnesium and 75mg of calcium. Elevate is mango flavoured, with 30 servings per tub, and puts creatine and electrolytes in a single daily scoop.Darren O'Reilly co-founded Whole Supp after a professional rugby career, around a problem he kept hitting himself: eating properly was the first thing to go in a busy week."I started Whole Supp because good nutrition was too hard to fit around a real schedule. Training, work, travel, family: something always gives, and it is usually food."Getting into Chemist Warehouse nationwide means people can pick us up on an ordinary Tuesday, without planning for it. That is the whole point. We want to build a leading Irish performance nutrition brand, and this is a real step towards it."Darren O'Reilly, Co-founder, Whole SuppWhere to buyThe Superfood Meal Shake and Elevate Creatine & Electrolyte are available in all 18 Chemist Warehouse stores in Ireland and online at wholesupp. The full Chemist Warehouse store list, by county, is on the Whole Supp website. Opening hours for each store are on the Chemist Warehouse Ireland website.Frequently asked questionsWhere can I buy Whole Supp in Ireland? Whole Supp is sold in all 18 Chemist Warehouse stores in Ireland and online at wholesupp.Which Whole Supp products are in Chemist Warehouse Ireland? The Whole Supp core range: the Superfood Meal Shake in Vanilla, Chocolate, Caramel Sea Salt and Strawberry, and Elevate Creatine & Electrolyte.When did Whole Supp launch in Chemist Warehouse Ireland? The Whole Supp core range went on shelf nationwide in Chemist Warehouse Ireland on 5 October 2026.What is the Whole Supp Superfood Meal Shake? A nutritionally complete, 100% plant-based meal shake. Each serving has 31g of plant protein and 13 organic superfoods. It takes less than 30 seconds to make and keeps people full for 4 to 6 hours.What is Whole Supp Elevate? Elevate Creatine & Electrolyte is a daily hydration and performance formula with 5g of pure creatine monohydrate, essential electrolytes and natural minerals. One tub is 30 servings.Is the Whole Supp Superfood Meal Shake vegan and gluten-free? Yes. The Superfood Meal Shake is 100% plant-based and gluten-free.About Whole SuppWhole Supp is an Irish nutrition brand founded by Darren O'Reilly and Dr Brian Carson, headquartered in Dublin. The company produces plant-based complete nutrition products, including the Superfood Meal Shake and Body Fuel, its ready-to-drink complete meal.

Darren O'Reilly

Whole Supp

+44 7736 808415

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Whole Supp Launches Nationwide in Chemist Warehouse Ireland News Provided By Veloz October 06, 2026, 09:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.