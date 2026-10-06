Google Expands P3's 3PL Accreditation To Embrace Next-Gen Android Autotm Projection (AAP) Technology Certification

P3 now one of the first Google partners accredited to certify solutions as compliant with newest generation of AAP standards and protocols, AAP 2.0

- Marius Mailat, CTO of P3STUTTGART, GERMANY, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Independent international consulting, technology and software development company P3 announces being accredited by Google as 3PL Certification Partner for Android AutoTM Projection (AAP) systems.In naming P3 as AAP Certification Partner, Google has granted P3 authority to certify AAP solutions and products on its behalf as being fully compliant with all the rigorous standards required by Google in order to launch in the global marketplace and be deployed in vehicles.Furthermore, P3 becomes one of the first 3PL Partners accredited to certify based on the newest generation of AAP standards and protocols; AAP 2.0 is a result of enhanced program unification by Google and updated to ensure that AAP solutions deliver ever higher levels of technical rigor and excellence. With the latest AAP 2.0 program, OEMs benefit from streamlined certification processes, conducted to the very highest standards of engineering excellence, by people and organizations with proven sector-leading knowledge and experience.Certifications and implementations will benefit from greater program harmonization, even greater and deeper expertise, and consistency in compliance with all key criteria, harmonized with and fully integrated within the 3PL program. Results for OEMs and AAP system providers include greater certification efficiency and speed as well as optimized development and deployment costs. Importantly, the enhanced AAP certification program will lead to accelerated system implementations and faster time to market.Carmakers and third-party AAP system providers will benefit from P3's vast expertise, and close long-term collaborative relationship with Google, derived from three decades of Android Automotive integrations in cars and other vehicles for Tier 1 OEMs.The new AAP Certification Partner accreditation demonstrates Google's ongoing trust in P3, and expands on P3's October 2024 appointment by Google as a certification partner for in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) in the Android Automotive partner ecosystem.This expanded endorsement of P3 by Google builds upon P3's earlier official accreditation as a Third-Party Laboratory (3PL) partner for the testing and certification of full Android Automotive OS (AAOS) based In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems. In the intervening time since that announcement, P3 has carried out certifications of numerous IVI systems for OEMs around the world.Android Auto Projection enables users to connect their smartphones to a car's infotainment system. It acts as a mirror of a smartphone, requiring the user to connect an Android device wirelessly or via a plug or to the car's inbuilt display. All the user's phone apps and its interface appear on the vehicle's embedded infotainment console, enabling a safer way to use apps like Maps, Media, and Messaging while driving. Android Auto and AAP are distinct from Android Automotive OS (AAOS), Google's native inbuilt operating system that runs directly on the car's infotainment hardware, with no need for a phone.Google requires carmakers, system manufacturers and suppliers to certify their products via the Google 3rd Party Lab (3PL) partner program before bringing them to market. This is carried out in order to ensure the systems deployed in vehicles are of the highest quality, are mature and proven, and fully compliant with Google's strict requirements for engineering and design quality, product robustness and resilience, user experience and safety.The partnership between P3 and Google comprises a comprehensive framework for the certification of Google's authorized OEM partners. P3 oversees and executes rigorous testing and certification to ensure that AAOS based infotainment systems meet the highest standards of quality and reliability. To release an IVI system with Google apps and services in a vehicle, OEMs must meet certain compatibility and quality standards and acquire the necessary certifications from Google.The 3PL Vendor Ecosystem for AAOS (and AAP) Compliance is designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of Android based solutions and products by connecting OEMs with top-tier providers of compliance assurance services. Through these partnerships, all stakeholders can be confident that their Android-powered systems achieve the highest quality, performance and reliability standards.“Consumers today demand ever-richer experiences in their vehicles, with always-on connectivity, and automakers and their specialist provider partners are responding with innovative solutions for Android Auto Projection,” said Marius Mailat, CTO of P3. "P3's expanded accreditation by Google as 3PL certification partner for Android Auto Projection systems is a huge milestone for P3: It is our privilege to support Google, and the broader automotive industry, to help OEMs deliver truly best-in-class AAP systems to the expectant international marketplace, and to ensure that consumers around the globe enjoy only top-quality Android Auto technology and user experiences.”About P3P3 Group is an independent international technology and software consulting company founded in 1996 in Aachen, Germany. P3 offers technical consulting, engineering services, and software development across various sectors, from automotive to energy. With over 1900 employees and 19 subsidiaries spanning 38 locations globally, P3 continues its commitment to diverse innovations. P3 Group website - P3 Group LinkedIn.Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC.

Cynthia Ritchie

P3 digital services

+44 20 4518 7555

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Google Expands P3's 3PL Accreditation to Embrace Next-Gen Android AutoTM Projection (AAP) Technology Certification News Provided By P3 digital services October 06, 2026, 09:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Technology, Telecommunications



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