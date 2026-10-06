Highway Police Van Comes Under Fire In D.I. Khan, Constable Martyred

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Initial reports say that a highway traffic police van came under fire near Mufti Mahmood Chowk Bypass in Dera Ismail Khan. One police constable was martyred, while another official was injured.

According to initial reports, Highway Traffic Police Dera Ismail Khan constable Habib was martyred in the firing, while police official Subhan was injured.

The injured official is being shifted to the Trauma Centre at the District Headquarters Hospital for medical treatment.

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Further details about the firing incident are not yet available. Information about the attackers and the nature of the incident is being gathered.

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago, a suspected suicide attack took place near the Aman Mela Check Post in the Darazinda area of Dera Ismail Khan. A vehicle loaded with explosives rammed into the check post, killing 12 people, including a two-year-old child and two women, while more than 30 others were injured.