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Saudi-Led Coalition Targets Houthi Sites in Yemen’s Hodeidah

Saudi-Led Coalition Targets Houthi Sites in Yemen’s Hodeidah


2026-10-06 05:19:30
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen said Monday that it conducted a military operation against Houthi positions in the Red Sea province of Hodeidah.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said the operation destroyed weapons depots, facilities used to store boats loaded with explosives, as well as naval mines.

The coalition also "thwarted a plot for imminent attacks targeting waterways in the southern Red Sea," he said in a statement posted on X.

Yemen has remained embroiled in war since the Houthis captured the capital, Sanaa, along with several provinces in 2014. The developments prompted Saudi Arabia and its allies to launch military intervention the following year in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

A truce reached in 2022 broke down in July, after which hostilities have intensified.

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