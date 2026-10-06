Fire In Kyiv's Obolon District Sparked By Russian Attack Has Been Extinguished

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

According to the report, on the morning of Tuesday, October 6, a fire broke out on the roof of an educational institutio in the Obolon district as a result of a Russian strike.

The fire has been extinguished. There were no casualties.

Drone debris falls near residential building in's Pechersk district, cars catch fire

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of October 6, the capital came under attack by Russian drones, and an air raid alert was issued.