War Update: 184 Combat Clashes On Front Line Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this in a Facebook update, reporting on the situation as of 08:00 on Tuesday, October 6.

The enemy carried out 84 airstrikes, dropping 270 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, Russian forces used 9,811 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,507 shelling attacks on settlements and Ukrainian troop positions, including 54 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems.

The following areas of Sumy region came under attack: Bezsаlivka, Koreniok, Tovstodubove, Potapivka, Sopych, Bachivsk, Ulanove, Volfyne, Maliushyne, Neskuchne, Brusky, Havrylova Sloboda, Iskryskivshchyna, Seredyna-Buda, Yastrubshchyna, Luzhky, Stara Huta, Zarichchia, and Kozache. In Chernihiv region, those affected included Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Khrinivka, Leonivka, Krasnyi Khutir, Mhy, Kliusy, and Bleshnia. Hirsk was subjected to an airstrike.

Ukrainian Defense Forces aviation struck three areas where Russian personnel were concentrated.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian forces carried out three airstrikes using seven KABs and conducted 51 shelling attacks, five of them with multiple-launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled four Russian attacks. The enemy attempted to advance toward Izbytske, Ternova, Lyman, and Rybalchyne.

USF strikes Russian General Staff mobile radio station in Southern region

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces made five attempts to improve their positions, conducting assault operations toward Radkivka and Dovhenke.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops unsuccessfully attacked eight times toward Novoselivka, Zarichne, Lyman, Dibrova, and Derylove.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Russians launched one attack near Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces halted one Russian attempt to advance near Tykhonivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 18 Russian attacks were recorded in the area of Kostiantynivka and toward Popasne, Illinivka, Osykove, Raiske, Rusyn Yar, Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, and Zolotyi Kolodiaz.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces launched 23 attacks, attempting to advance toward Hannivka, Novyi Donbas, Dobropillia, Svitlе, Novohryshyne, Vasylivka, Serhiivka, Novopavlivka, Chernihivka, and Myrne.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy conducted no assault operations.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian defensive positions five times, attempting to advance toward Uspishnе, Rizdvianka, and Yehorivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Russian army made one attempt to attack toward Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs were detected of Russian forces forming offensive groupings.

As Ukrinform reported, Russia's total combat losses since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, through October 6, 2026, are estimated at approximately 1,544,260 personnel, including 1,540 over the past day.

Photo: AFU General Staff