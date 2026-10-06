Russians Strike Hospital In Kryvyi Rih, Two People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

"There are already two people injured in Kryvyi Rih. They are a man and a woman. They are receiving all the necessary medical assistance," he wrote.

According to the regional administration chief, the enemy struck the grounds of a local hospital. Garages were damaged.

Russian forces kill three civilians and injure 11 others in Donetsk region over past 24 hours

As Ukrinform reported, on October 5 Russian forces carried out nearly 50 attacks using drones and artillery against three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region over the course of the day. One man was killed and another was injured.