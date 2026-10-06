Fight Breaks Out In Armenian Parliament During Regular Session

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

A scuffle broke out in Armenia's parliament during a regular session after tensions escalated between opposition and pro-government lawmakers.

The confrontation began after Speaker Ruben Rubinyan interrupted Edgar Ghazaryan, a member of the opposition Strong Armenia faction, who had accused the parliamentary speaker of misusing state funds.

Rubinyan said Ghazaryan's remarks were outside the scope of the agenda and prevented him from continuing his speech.

Following a brief argument, Ghazaryan left the podium and returned to his seat. At that point, pro-government lawmaker Vahe Galumyan moved toward him, apparently seeking to confront him.

Ghazaryan's faction colleague Vahagn Vartanyan intervened and blocked Galumyan's path. Tensions were further fueled by a heated exchange between the secretaries of the two parliamentary factions, Vova Hakobyan and Tigran Abrahamyan.

A physical altercation then broke out, with several other lawmakers joining the confrontation.

The speaker subsequently called a recess to the parliamentary session.