Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Returns Home For Special Coverups Show

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong returned to his hometown of Rodeo, California, for a special performance with his side project The Coverups.

The band headlined the free Rodeo Music and Art Market at Lefty Gomez Field, the same field where Armstrong played baseball as a child.

The two-hour performance featured songs from across rock and punk history, including tracks by The Clash, Nirvana, David Bowie, The Ramones, The Misfits and Cheap Trick.

One of the night's highlights came when C.J. Ramone, former bassist of The Ramones, joined The Coverups onstage. Together, they performed "I Wanna Be Sedated," "Rockaway Beach" and "Do You Wanna Dance?"

Armstrong then returned to the stage alone for an acoustic performance of Green Day's "Basket Case", giving the hometown crowd a rare Coverups performance of one of the band's best-known songs.

The concert had a personal significance for Armstrong. Rodeo is where he grew up and where he met Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt. The event also drew fans from outside the US, with some traveling from England for the performance.

The Coverups, formed in 2018, allow Armstrong and his longtime collaborators to perform songs by other artists rather than Green Day material. The current lineup for the Rodeo show included Green Day touring guitarist Jason White, Bill Schneider on bass and Chris Dugan on drums.

Photos: Reddit / u/AutummShelf5208