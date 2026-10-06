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President Ilham Aliyev Received UK Minister Of State For Trade

President Ilham Aliyev Received UK Minister Of State For Trade


2026-10-06 05:19:01
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Lord Anas Sarwar, Minister of State for Trade at the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Co-Chair of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission, on October 6.

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