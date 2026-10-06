Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill Nominated For ICC Player Of The Month

India's Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, along with Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza, have been nominated for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for September 2026 following their impressive performances in white-ball cricket.

Abhishek Sharma's Explosive September

Abhishek Sharma returned to his explosive best during India's T20I series against Afghanistan after managing just one half-century in his previous 10 T20 innings. He made an immediate impact in the opening match in Delhi, smashing 82 off 32 balls, including seven fours and seven sixes. Abhishek reached his half-century in just 22 deliveries as India chased down 157 with 38 balls to spare, earning the Player of the Match award.

The left-hander continued his aggressive approach in the second T20I, scoring 39 off 19 balls at a strike rate of 205.26. With India having already secured the series, Abhishek delivered his standout performance in the third match, when he batted first for the first time in the series. He struck a record-breaking 108 off 45 balls, reaching his century in only 30 deliveries to register the fastest T20I century by a batter from a Full Member nation. His fifty came off 16 balls, while his strike rate of 317.64 was the highest by an Indian in a T20I innings. He also hit 11 sixes, the second-most by an Indian in a T20I innings, and combined with Sanju Samson to help India post their highest-ever Powerplay score of 100/0. Abhishek was named Player of the Match once again and also won the Player of the Series award. The No. 2-ranked T20I batter finished the three-match series with 229 runs at an average of 76.33, capping a prolific September.

Sikandar Raza's All-Round Brilliance

Sikandar Raza continued to underline his importance to Zimbabwe with a series of strong performances against Australia, despite his side losing the three-match ODI series. The No. 2-ranked ODI all-rounder played a key role in the opening match after Zimbabwe were reduced to four wickets while chasing a challenging target. Raza steadied the innings with a composed 57 and added 98 runs with Craig Ervine to keep Zimbabwe in the contest. He followed it with a 45-ball 45 in the second ODI, once again contributing crucial runs in the middle order as Zimbabwe took on the reigning ODI World Cup champions.

Raza produced another impressive performance in the final ODI, remaining unbeaten on 81 off 72 balls after walking in during the 29th over with wickets falling around him. His innings helped Zimbabwe post 271/8 and provided the late impetus needed to build a competitive total. He also contributed with the ball in the final match, dismissing Oliver Peake and Josh Inglis, who had scored a century. His performances across the series highlighted his continued value to Zimbabwe as an all-rounder.

Shubman Gill's Record-Breaking Month

Shubman Gill's September campaign was marked by significant milestones and a remarkable ODI innings, as the India captain and No. 1-ranked ODI batter enjoyed a prolific series against the West Indies. In the opening ODI in Thiruvananthapuram, Gill anchored India's chase of 296 from the top of the order, scoring 110 off 108 balls. It was his 10th ODI century, while his partnership with Virat Kohli helped India complete the chase comfortably.

Gill produced an even more extraordinary performance in the second ODI in Guwahati, where India successfully chased down 406, completing the second-highest successful run chase in ODI history in just 43.3 overs. Gill led the pursuit with an unbeaten double-century. After reaching his fifty, Gill shifted gears and continued to accelerate, eventually finishing unbeaten on 223 off 133 balls. His innings included 26 fours and eight sixes, with his double-century coming off just 117 deliveries. He reached his century in 62 balls, setting a new record for the fastest ODI century by an Indian captain. His 223 not out was the fastest double-century in the format and also the highest individual score in a successful ODI chase. With a century in the opening match followed by a record-breaking double-century in Guwahati, Gill enjoyed one of the most outstanding individual stretches of the month, strengthening his case for the Player of the Month award. (ANI)

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