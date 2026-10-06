Harivansh, Tanzania Speaker Discuss Parliamentary Cooperation At IPU

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh held a meeting with Tanzania National Assembly Speaker Mussa Azzan Zungu on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 153rd International Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Arusha, Tanzania, focusing on further enhancing parliamentary cooperation, capacity building, and skill development between the two nations.

During the meeting, the Deputy Chairman extended his congratulations to Mussa Azzan Zungu for successfully hosting the 153rd IPU. Detailing the engagement on social media, the Indian High Commission in Tanzania posted on X, "Shri Harivansh, Hon'ble Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha held a bilateral meeting with H.E. Mussa Azzan Zungu, Hon'ble Speaker of the National Assembly of Tanzania, on the sidelines of the 153rd International Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Arusha, Tanzania."

The High Commission added, "Discussion took place on further deepening parliamentary cooperation, capacity building, and skill development. Hon. Deputy Chairman congratulated the Speaker of Tanzania on successfully hosting the 153rd IPU."

Indian Delegation's Participation in IPU

Harivansh arrived in Arusha on Sunday to head a parliamentary delegation participating in the 153rd IPU Assembly and associated sessions. Upon their arrival, the Indian High Commission in Tanzania posted on X, "Hon. Shri Harivansh, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha and Shri Sasmit Patra, Hon'ble MP of Rajya Sabha was warmly received by H.E. Shri Bishwadip Dey, High Commissioner of India to Tanzania, upon their arrival in Arusha, Tanzania."

The mission further noted, "Hon'ble Deputy Chairman is leading a parliamentary delegation attending the 153rd International Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Tanzania. The visit symbolises a landmark success in strengthening parliamentary cooperation."

According to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, the IPU Assembly will bring together parliamentarians from across the world for discussions on the theme“Enhancing good governance and empowering communities through inclusivity, trust and opportunities for all.”

Delegation Composition and Agenda

The Indian delegation features Harivansh alongside Lok Sabha MPs Anurag Thakur, Aparajita Sarangi, Sanjay Jaiswal, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Lata Wankhede, Bijuli Kalita Medhi, and N. K. Premachandran, as well as Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra.

The Secretariat confirmed that the delegation will participate in a wide range of meetings, panel discussions and workshops on issues of contemporary global relevance, and articulate India's perspectives on these matters. Deputy Chairman Harivansh will participate in the Governing Council, the General Debate, the debate on the emergency item and the hearing with candidates for the position of IPU President.

The Indian delegation's itinerary includes taking part in discussions covering democracy, human rights, global peace, sustainable development, and women's involvement. Further areas of engagement span science, technology, counter-terrorism, physical and mental health, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, the future of work, maritime security, climate action, and the preservation of mountain and ocean habitats.

Commitment to Parliamentary Diplomacy

Emphasising the significance of the visit, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat stated,“The participation of the Indian Parliamentary Delegation reflects India's continued engagement with the IPU and its commitment to parliamentary diplomacy, multilateral dialogue and cooperation among parliaments on issues affecting global peace, development, democracy and the empowerment of communities.”

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