Durga Puja Preps In Full Swing As Raipur Artists Craft Goddess Idols

With only a few days remaining before the nine-day Durga Puja celebrations begin, women artists in the Mana area of Raipur are busy giving the final touches to idols of Goddess Shakti, as preparations gather pace across Chhattisgarh's capital. A woman artist was seen meticulously working on a Durga idol, while an elderly sculptor displayed his artistic skill through detailed brushwork.

The Significance of Durgotsava

Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharadotsava, commemorates Goddess Durga's victory over the shape-shifting buffalo demon Mahishasura and is among the most prominent Hindu festivals. In 2026, the primary festival days will be observed from October 17 to October 21. The celebrations centre on Goddess Durga, traditionally depicted with ten arms riding a lion and accompanied by Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesha and Kartikeya.

Key Rituals and Celebrations

The festival's key rituals include Chakkhu Daan, the symbolic painting of the Goddess's eyes, followed by Bodhan, the ritual awakening of the deity. Devotees also participate in Anjali and Sandhi Puja, while Dhunuchi Naach remains a prominent traditional performance. The celebrations culminate in Sindoor Khela on Vijaya Dashami, followed by Visarjan, when the idols are immersed in water bodies, symbolising the Goddess's return to Mount Kailash.

Across cities, Durga Puja also transforms neighbourhoods into elaborate cultural spaces, with themed pandals, decorations and food courts becoming major attractions. (ANI)

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