Can Crows Really Remember Human Faces? What Scientists Have Discovered About Their Memory

Can crows really remember human faces? Scientists have found remarkable evidence about how these intelligent birds recognise people, remember encounters and respond differently to familiar and unfamiliar faces.

We hardly pay attention to the crows around our homes and streets. But if you trouble a crow, it might not forget you. The same crow might even caw at you and alert other crows when it sees you next. Can crows really remember human faces?

Scientists at the University of Washington in America conducted special experiments on crows to find the answer. They proved that crows can recognize individual humans. Crows especially remember the face of a person who seems dangerous to them.

Researchers wore a special mask while catching the crows. The crows identified this mask as a threat. Later, the crows saw a person wearing the exact same mask. They started cawing loudly and alerted the rest of the flock. The surprising part is that this recognition lasted for a long time. University of Washington records show that crows remembered that specific mask for up to two years during the experiments.

The story does not end here. Research shows that if one crow spots a dangerous person, other crows will also learn about that person. Researchers published a study in 2011 about this behavior. They found that crows learn about a dangerous face not just through direct experience, but also by watching the behavior of other crows. The study suggested that crows spread this information to the flock. Sometimes, they even pass this knowledge to future generations. A single crow shares its bad experience with the entire group.

Crows do not just remember a face. Research says they also link their past experiences with that specific person. University of Washington researchers studied the brain activity of crows in 2012. The crows showed clear signs of fear when they saw the dangerous mask. Studies confirm that a crow looks at a face and recalls its past experience with that exact person.

You might have noticed a crow cawing repeatedly at you sometimes. This is not a random event. A past experience with you likely influences the behavior of that crow. However, we cannot say that every crow remembers every single human face. Science confirms that some crows might not remember all faces, but they definitely remember the ones they find dangerous.

So, pay attention if a crow caws loudly in front of your house next time. Think if it recognizes you or if it is telling the other crows about you.