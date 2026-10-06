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Trump Says Threat Prompts US Bomber Withdrawal from UK Base
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Monday that a security threat prompted Washington to relocate its bombers from a British air base, indicating that the incident may have been connected to Iran.
"Yeah, I think we can say that. I mean, they didn't fly out by accident," Trump told reporters at the White House before departing for a campaign rally in Nebraska when asked whether a specific threat had triggered the aircraft’s withdrawal from the UK.
"There were some threats, and rather than tempting the enemy, we'll capture the enemy and beat the enemy," he said. "But why should we leave them there? So we moved them around a little bit, not very far."
Trump said the relocation involved minimal expense, noting that moving the aircraft "costs very little money."
"We had a threat, and if we're going to be threatened, we'll just move them, and that sort of alleviates that," he said, adding: "We actually know the people that made the threat."
When questioned about the possibility of Iran deploying combat drones into the UK, Trump responded: "I can't tell you that, but if they did, they'll suffer greatly."
Asked once more about the nature of the threat, Trump suggested: "That would be linked to Iran."
The United States withdrew all of its B-1 bombers stationed at RAF Fairford after a security incident directed at the facility, according to reports.
The relocation of the dozen B-1 aircraft followed the arrest by British counter-terrorism police of six suspects allegedly connected to a planned attack on the base. US and British officials said the plot was disrupted on Sept. 27.
"Yeah, I think we can say that. I mean, they didn't fly out by accident," Trump told reporters at the White House before departing for a campaign rally in Nebraska when asked whether a specific threat had triggered the aircraft’s withdrawal from the UK.
"There were some threats, and rather than tempting the enemy, we'll capture the enemy and beat the enemy," he said. "But why should we leave them there? So we moved them around a little bit, not very far."
Trump said the relocation involved minimal expense, noting that moving the aircraft "costs very little money."
"We had a threat, and if we're going to be threatened, we'll just move them, and that sort of alleviates that," he said, adding: "We actually know the people that made the threat."
When questioned about the possibility of Iran deploying combat drones into the UK, Trump responded: "I can't tell you that, but if they did, they'll suffer greatly."
Asked once more about the nature of the threat, Trump suggested: "That would be linked to Iran."
The United States withdrew all of its B-1 bombers stationed at RAF Fairford after a security incident directed at the facility, according to reports.
The relocation of the dozen B-1 aircraft followed the arrest by British counter-terrorism police of six suspects allegedly connected to a planned attack on the base. US and British officials said the plot was disrupted on Sept. 27.
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