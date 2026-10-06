Medicine And God: How Medieval People Faced The Deadly Pneumonic Plague

MENAFN - The Conversation) There have been conflicting reports about the death of an employee at the Irkutsk Research Anti-Plague Institute in Russia, including the claim that she contracted the pneumonic plague.

Many of us have heard of bubonic plague and its telltale swellings known as buboes. However, pneumonic plague has also been recognised and feared by humans for centuries before the advent of modern antibiotic treatments.

When news breaks of a death by an infectious disease as infamous as plague, a measured, informed response includes understanding how past societies have thought and behaved during plague times.

What is plague?

The disease known as plague (from the Latin plangō, meaning“to strike”) is caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis.

Plague is a rodent disease, rarely moving beyond its usual rodent“reservoir” to circulate among humans. But this does happen occasionally. Historically, the likely culprit was the vector of the black rat flea.

The location of the plague infection in the human body dictates how the disease will manifest.

Bubonic plague attacks the lymph nodes, causing the infamous buboes one might typically associate with plague. Septicaemic plague occurs when the bacteria proliferate in the bloodstream, which can come as a later stage of bubonic plague. The rarest but most deadly form is pneumonic plague, which infects the lungs.

Untreated pneumonic plague kills the quickest, and the most consistently.

Read more: The death of a Russian plague researcher, explained by a microbiologist

'The most dangerous of all these terrible things'

We know of three significant historical pandemics, during which plague flared up in wave after wave:

the first plague pandemic of around 541–750 the second plague pandemic from the 14–18th centuries the third plague pandemic from 1855–1960.

This final pandemic ended with the wide adoption of medical hygiene practices, quarantining, inoculation and antibiotics. The plague, however, still exists as an endemic disease in many parts of the world.

The Black Death (1346–58) was the most significant outbreak of the second plague pandemic.

We have known since 2011 that these historical outbreaks of plague were caused by ancestors of the Y. pestis strains circulating today.

Scientists were able to reconstruct the full Y. Pestis genome from ancient DNA extracted from the dental pulp of human skeletons buried between 1348 and 1350 in a known plague cemetery in East Smithfield, London.

The Black Death struck vast swathes of Europe, Asia and Africa in the 14th century, killing an estimated 40–60% of the populations it struck.

Even during this medieval period, observers recognised the plague could have three distinct manifestations.

Monk and musician Louis Heyligen was with the papal court in Avignon when the Black Death arrived in Europe in 1347. In a letter dated April 27 1348, he wrote:

Medieval responses to the plague varied.

Many people believed that the plague was God's punishment of humankind for its sins, and turned to devotional acts like pilgrimage, procession and prayer as acts of contrition and to prepare their souls for the possibility of imminent death.

Others, like the Arab geographer Ibn al-Wardi, considered it a martyrdom, and criticised those who fled plague-affected areas.

Many turned to medicine, informed at this time by humoural theory. According to this ancient model, human health and temperament is determined by the balance of four distinct humours (black bile, yellow bile, blood and phlegm).

Medical treatments to“rebalnce” these humours included purging the body via bloodletting, emetics and laxatives, purifying or fumigating corrupted air, and applying poultices to buboes in an attempt to draw out the corrupted matter.

Physicians encouraged people to maintain a strict health regimen to avoid catching the plague.

Importantly, the ministrations of physicians were not considered antithetical to the belief that plague was God's judgement.

As the Paris Medical Faculty noted in its plague report of October 1348:

Still, others looked to scapegoat particular communities, leading to the violent persecution of Europe's Jews during plague times.

In some areas, early quarantine methods were developed, and restrictions were placed on the movement of goods and people. People perfumed the air and consumed particular food and drink, hoping to prevent corrupted, plague-causing miasma from entering their bodies.

Medieval people had various ideas about and responses to the plague. One thing they did not do, though, was don a beaked plague mask. This was an uncommon later phenomenon of the 17th century, where doctors would wear a mask filled with aromatics to protect them from the“miasma”.