El-Sisi Visit To Usher In New Phase Of Malaysia-Egypt Strategic Ties

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Nur Atiq Maisarah Suhaimi

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 (NNN) -- Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's maiden visit to Malaysia this week could mark an important milestone in charting a new direction for Malaysia-Egypt relations, which have remained strong for nearly six decades.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Senior Research Fellow of the International Institute of Advanced Islamic Studies (IAIS) Malaysia, Dr Ahmad Badri Abdullah, said the Egyptian President's visit will provide an opportunity to detail the implementation of the strategic partnership forged in November 2024.

It will also provide a platform for both sides to identify new areas that could pave the way for more concrete cooperation.

“The nearly three-decade gap between the two events (the last visit by an Egyptian president to Malaysia) does not mean that Malaysia-Egypt relations have stalled. These relations have continued to develop through education, trade, and institutional ties.

“Al-Azhar University, in particular, has served as an important intellectual bridge for Malaysia's Muslim community.

“I see its evolution as an expansion of ties - from links in Islamic education and solidarity among developing countries to cooperation in industry and technology, as well as diplomatic coordination on Palestine,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Official diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Egypt were established in 1959, when Egypt opened its embassy in Kuala Lumpur in the same year, while Malaysia opened its embassy in Cairo in 1960, laying the foundation for close cooperation between the two countries.

The continuity of these ties has been further strengthened by relations at the highest level between the two countries.

Former Egyptian President Mohamed Hosni Mubarak attended the G-15 Summit in Kuala Lumpur in November 1997 and made an official visit to Malaysia in 1979 as Egypt's Vice President. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim made an official visit to Cairo in November 2024.

Ahmad Badri said emerging sectors with significant potential that are expected to be discussed during El-Sisi's visit include applied artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technology, renewable energy, climate adaptation policies and the semiconductor sector.

He said Egypt has its National AI Strategy 2025–2030, while Malaysia announced the establishment of AI Malaysia Berhad and the National AI Action Plan 2026–2030 on July 28, which includes an emphasis on AI safety and governance.

“The proposed cooperation includes AI application projects in education, healthcare, agriculture and logistics management.

“For instance, digital learning in Arabic and Malay, water usage analytics, or administrative support for healthcare services with human oversight. Projects like these are easier to test and provide clearer benefits to the public,” he said.

He said that in the energy sector, practical areas of cooperation between the two countries include solar technology, battery energy storage, energy efficiency and grid management, while in the area of climate change, joint research on water resource security, climate-resilient agriculture and protecting public infrastructure from extreme weather has also been proposed.

Ahmad Badri said cooperation with Egypt in the semiconductor sector could begin with engineer training, chip design, university research and industrial electronics applications, but it would first need to take into account commercial assessments, energy supply, infrastructure and market demand.

He said Malaysia-Egypt cooperation on the Palestinian issue is also expected to receive special attention from both leaders, including the need to shift from an emergency aid approach towards rebuilding Palestinian state institutions through strengthening education, healthcare and human capital.

“I propose a Malaysia-Egypt-Palestine cooperation framework, with the Palestinian side determining its priorities. Egypt could assist with coordinating access and logistics, subject to security conditions, while Malaysia could contribute training, expertise and funding for specific projects.

“From the perspective of maqasid, preserving life must go hand in hand with preserving intellect, family and livelihoods. Rebuilding schools and hospitals requires teachers, healthcare workers, supplies and sustained operational funding,” he said.

In November 2024, Malaysia and Egypt agreed to elevate bilateral relations towards strategic partnership in the near future, with both countries identifying several potential areas for closer cooperation.

These include the digital economy, agro-commodities, renewable energy infrastructure development, transport and the maritime sector, manufacturing and semiconductors.

President El-Sisi is scheduled to make an official visit to Malaysia on Oct 9 and 10.

--NNN