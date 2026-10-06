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US Aircraft Carrier Arrives in Thailand After Middle East Deployment
(MENAFN) The nuclear-powered USS George HW Bush has arrived in Thailand following a lengthy deployment in the Middle East, becoming the second US aircraft carrier to visit the country in just over a month.
The carrier is positioned roughly 1.78 nautical miles, or 3.3 kilometers, from Phuket Deep Sea Port, according to Thailand’s Public Relations Department.
More than 5,100 US Navy personnel aboard the carrier and its accompanying vessels are scheduled to spend shore leave in Phuket through Friday. While they are allowed to travel throughout the province, they have been barred from driving motorcycles or riding as passengers on them, according to the government.
The George HW Bush Carrier Strike Group spent the previous six months supporting Operation Epic Fury, the US military campaign against Iran, while also enforcing a US naval blockade in the Middle East. It subsequently moved into the US 7th Fleet’s area of operations.
The Phuket stop marks the carrier’s first port visit since departing the United States in March.
The arrival follows a similar visit by the USS Abraham Lincoln about a month earlier. That carrier docked at Thailand’s Laem Chabang port after almost seven months of operations under the US Central Command, including combat missions against Iran and enforcement of the naval blockade.
The carrier is positioned roughly 1.78 nautical miles, or 3.3 kilometers, from Phuket Deep Sea Port, according to Thailand’s Public Relations Department.
More than 5,100 US Navy personnel aboard the carrier and its accompanying vessels are scheduled to spend shore leave in Phuket through Friday. While they are allowed to travel throughout the province, they have been barred from driving motorcycles or riding as passengers on them, according to the government.
The George HW Bush Carrier Strike Group spent the previous six months supporting Operation Epic Fury, the US military campaign against Iran, while also enforcing a US naval blockade in the Middle East. It subsequently moved into the US 7th Fleet’s area of operations.
The Phuket stop marks the carrier’s first port visit since departing the United States in March.
The arrival follows a similar visit by the USS Abraham Lincoln about a month earlier. That carrier docked at Thailand’s Laem Chabang port after almost seven months of operations under the US Central Command, including combat missions against Iran and enforcement of the naval blockade.
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