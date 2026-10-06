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Merz Expresses Cautious Optimism Over Yemen Red Sea Developments
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz voiced "cautious optimism" on Monday after reports indicated that Yemen’s internationally recognized government had regained important positions near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a key maritime passage linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.
“If there are such reports today, that is perhaps a reason for cautious optimism, but it is nothing more than that,” Merz said during a joint press conference with Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius.
His comments came as rising gasoline costs, linked to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, continue to increase pressure on the German government. Merz said Berlin was working through all available channels to support efforts aimed at reducing regional tensions and restoring the movement of ships through crucial international waterways.
“You know that we are making every effort, at every conceivable level, to do our part to end the conflict in the Middle East,” he said. “Above all, the Strait of Hormuz must be permanently reopened, and without tariffs being levied there. But we are obviously still far from a solution to the problem.”
Merz added that he had brought up the situation once again during a G7 video meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday.
“If there are such reports today, that is perhaps a reason for cautious optimism, but it is nothing more than that,” Merz said during a joint press conference with Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius.
His comments came as rising gasoline costs, linked to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, continue to increase pressure on the German government. Merz said Berlin was working through all available channels to support efforts aimed at reducing regional tensions and restoring the movement of ships through crucial international waterways.
“You know that we are making every effort, at every conceivable level, to do our part to end the conflict in the Middle East,” he said. “Above all, the Strait of Hormuz must be permanently reopened, and without tariffs being levied there. But we are obviously still far from a solution to the problem.”
Merz added that he had brought up the situation once again during a G7 video meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday.
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