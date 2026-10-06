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Ramiro Prudencio Joins Brunswick As Partner
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON- Ramiro Prudencio, until recently chief communications officer at management consulting giant McKinsey, has joined Brunswick Group as partner. Ge will lead the advisory group's global marketing strategy, shaping how the firm tells its story and brings its expertise to clients and markets around the world.
Alongside this role, he will also advise professional services firms and other clients on reputation, transformation, crisis and other high-stakes issues.
According to Prudencio,“What drew me to Brunswick is the opportunity to work at the center of the issues reshaping business and society. Brunswick is advising leaders on the most consequential challenges and opportunities they face and delivering impact across sectors and geographies. I am looking forward to advising clients and helping bring Brunswick's expertise and distinctive perspective to a wider audience.”
Prudencio brings more than three decades of experience advising senior leaders and organizations on complex reputational and business challenges. At McKinsey, he spent over six years as a partner and global director of communications and marketing, leading the firm's global external communications and marketing team, while also advising clients.
He joined McKinsey while it was being investigated by the Zondo Commission in South Africa amid charges of fraud and corporate capture under the Zuma administration. He was later responsible for handling the fallout from the book“When McKinsey Comes to Town” by New York Times reporters Walt Bogdanich and Michael Forsythe, and managed communications around the departure of global managing partner Kevin Sneader in 2021-the first leader of the firm in decades to not be re-elected.
Earlier in his career, Prudencio spent more than 25 years at Burson and its predecessor firms, serving as CEO of the firm's Latin America region and later its EMEA region. He was also a member of the firm's executive committee. He began his career as a legislative aide in the US Congress.
Henry Timms, chief executive officer, said: Prudencio“brings deep experience as a trusted adviser, alongside the rare perspective of having led communications and marketing inside one of the world's leading professional services firms.”
Alongside this role, he will also advise professional services firms and other clients on reputation, transformation, crisis and other high-stakes issues.
According to Prudencio,“What drew me to Brunswick is the opportunity to work at the center of the issues reshaping business and society. Brunswick is advising leaders on the most consequential challenges and opportunities they face and delivering impact across sectors and geographies. I am looking forward to advising clients and helping bring Brunswick's expertise and distinctive perspective to a wider audience.”
Prudencio brings more than three decades of experience advising senior leaders and organizations on complex reputational and business challenges. At McKinsey, he spent over six years as a partner and global director of communications and marketing, leading the firm's global external communications and marketing team, while also advising clients.
He joined McKinsey while it was being investigated by the Zondo Commission in South Africa amid charges of fraud and corporate capture under the Zuma administration. He was later responsible for handling the fallout from the book“When McKinsey Comes to Town” by New York Times reporters Walt Bogdanich and Michael Forsythe, and managed communications around the departure of global managing partner Kevin Sneader in 2021-the first leader of the firm in decades to not be re-elected.
Earlier in his career, Prudencio spent more than 25 years at Burson and its predecessor firms, serving as CEO of the firm's Latin America region and later its EMEA region. He was also a member of the firm's executive committee. He began his career as a legislative aide in the US Congress.
Henry Timms, chief executive officer, said: Prudencio“brings deep experience as a trusted adviser, alongside the rare perspective of having led communications and marketing inside one of the world's leading professional services firms.”
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