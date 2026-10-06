Azerenergy Builds Three More Hydropower Plants In Lachin (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Azerbaijan's AzerEnergy is building three more hydropower plants with a combined capacity of 10.7 megawatts along the section of the Shalva River passing through Lachin district, AzerEnergy CJSC told Trend.

Water intake facilities have been built for each of the 4.59-megawatt Seyidlar, 3.16-megawatt Bulovlu and 2.93-megawatt Goshasu hydropower plants. A total of 14.5 kilometers of diversion pipelines have been laid to deliver water to the plants across the challenging mountainous terrain.

Construction work at all three plants is nearing completion. Turbines and generators are currently being installed. The work is expected to be completed in the coming months.

Over the past six years, AzerEnergy has built and commissioned 11 hydropower plants with a combined capacity of 72.6 megawatts in Lachin district.

With the commissioning of the three new plants, the number of hydropower plants operating in the district will reach 14, while their combined capacity will increase to 83.3 megawatts.

Lachin district's current electricity demand of 8–10 megawatts is fully met by green energy generated at its hydropower plants. Electricity generated in excess of local demand is transmitted to Azerbaijan's unified power grid.

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