Siemens Energy Ready To Support Azerbaijan's Renewable Projects (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Siemens Energy is ready to cooperate in the development of Azerbaijan's renewable energy potential, Senior Vice President and Head of Europe at Siemens Energy, Frederik Doye, told Trend in an exclusive interview on Tuesday on the sidelines of the German-Azerbaijani Connectivity Conference in Baku.

According to him, Azerbaijan has great potential in the field of renewable energy, particularly offshore wind energy, and Siemens Energy is interested in cooperating with the country in this area.

He noted that the region possesses significant potential for the development of offshore wind and other renewable energy sources.

"We see great potential in the region, particularly in the fields of offshore wind and renewable energy. Naturally, should projects be implemented in the region, we would be pleased to participate in the process," said Doye.

According to him, Azerbaijan's geographical location enables the country to play a vital role as an energy link connecting East and West.

"Azerbaijan is situated in a highly favorable geographical location. The country can connect East and West. Given the initiatives regarding the green energy corridor, there is immense potential in both wind energy and renewable energy in general. As Siemens Energy, we are pleased to contribute to this process," he pointed out.

Doye emphasized that Azerbaijan could play a significant role not only as an energy producer but also in establishing energy connectivity between Europe, the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Caspian region.

He noted that the development of green energy corridors creates significant opportunities for linking Azerbaijan's renewable energy potential with regional and European energy markets.

According to the head of Siemens Energy, the company is ready to support Azerbaijan's energy transition and green energy goals.

"As Siemens Energy, we aim to contribute to the development of Azerbaijan's energy potential, the implementation of renewable energy projects, and the creation of green energy corridors. We are prepared to offer our technologies, experience, and expertise in this regard," said Doye.

He also mentioned that the company has concrete cooperation plans in this area, though these plans haven't yet been disclosed to the public.

"We have many plans, but we are not yet revealing them to the public," Doye added.