Industrial Switches & Routers Market - Global Forecast To 2036 Industry 4.0, Iiot, 5G, And Smart Grids Drive 7.2% CAGR, Creating A USD 8.03 Billion Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize managed switches, cellular routers and DIN rail systems to capitalize on Industry 4.0, IIoT, smart grids, remote monitoring and legacy network modernization.

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial Switches & Routers Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial switches & routers market is projected to reach approximately USD 8.03 billion by 2036, up from an estimated USD 4.02 billion in 2026. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2026-2036.

Market growth is being supported by the accelerating adoption of industrial automation, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platforms, and high-speed Ethernet-based networking across critical industrial environments. The replacement of legacy fieldbus infrastructure, expansion of smart manufacturing programs, implementation of Industry 4.0 strategies, and integration of time-sensitive networking (TSN) capabilities are also creating opportunities for technology providers. However, high deployment costs and the complexity of integrating modern networking infrastructure with legacy systems may constrain adoption.

Industrial Switches & Routers Market Segmentation

The report segments the industrial switches & routers market by product, form factor, end-use, and geography. It also provides country-level market analysis, competitive intelligence, historical market data, growth forecasts, technology trends, and an assessment of strategic developments affecting the industry.

Product Analysis

Industrial Ethernet switches are expected to account for the largest market share in 2026, supported by their extensive use in factory automation, process control, and machine-to-machine (M2M) communication. Managed industrial Ethernet switches are gaining traction because of their traffic management, VLAN segmentation, network monitoring, and redundancy capabilities. The segment includes Layer 2 managed switches, Layer 3 managed switches, and unmanaged industrial Ethernet switches.

Industrial routers are projected to record the fastest CAGR during 2026-2036. Demand is being driven by the need for secure remote connectivity across distributed operational environments. Wired and wireless/cellular industrial routers, including 4G LTE and 5G industrial routers, support real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and remote asset management in field locations.

Form Factor Analysis

DIN rail mounted products are expected to hold the largest share of the industrial switches & routers market in 2026. Their compact footprint, compatibility with industrial control cabinets, installation flexibility, and resistance to demanding operating conditions support adoption across discrete manufacturing and process automation applications.

Rack mounted switches and routers are anticipated to experience significant growth in power substations, data centers, transportation hubs, and other large-scale infrastructure environments. These applications require high port density, centralized network administration, and reliable connectivity across complex systems. The report also covers wall mounted and desktop configurations.

End-use Market Outlook

Manufacturing & industrial automation is expected to remain the largest end-use segment in 2026. Growth is linked to investments in robotics, connected production systems, and real-time factory-floor analytics. Automotive, electronics, machinery, chemicals, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals are among the principal industries contributing to demand.

Energy & utilities is forecast to register the fastest CAGR through 2036. Smart grid modernization, substation automation, renewable energy integration, and upgrades to power generation and transmission networks require resilient and secure industrial communication infrastructure. Additional end-use markets include oil & gas, rail & transit, intelligent transport systems, ports & logistics, water & wastewater, mining, aerospace & defense, and pulp & paper.

Regional Market Trends

Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the global industrial switches & routers market in 2026, followed by North America and Europe. Regional leadership is supported by smart manufacturing investments, government-backed Industry 4.0 programs, and major industrial hubs in China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, and Australia.

North America is projected to deliver strong growth during the forecast period as manufacturers expand domestic production, utilities modernize power grids, and industrial operators deploy advanced networking technologies. The geographic assessment also covers Germany, Sweden, France, the U.K., the Netherlands, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and other markets across Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the industrial switches & routers market include Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Moxa Technologies Inc. (Taiwan), Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Belden Inc. (Hirschmann) (U.S.), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), HMS Networks AB (Sweden), Westermo Network Technologies AB (Sweden), Red Lion Controls (Spectris plc) (U.S.), Digi International Inc. (U.S.), and Robustel Technologies Ltd. (China).

Report Coverage

The study evaluates current and historical market revenue, projected demand over the next 7-10 years, segment-level growth opportunities, regional trends, competitive positioning, product portfolios, and recent strategic developments. It is designed to help established companies, new entrants, investors, and technology providers identify opportunities across industrial Ethernet switches, industrial routers, DIN rail mounted equipment, rack mounted systems, and major industrial end-use markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Assumptions & Limitations

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.4. Challenges

3.3. Impact of IIoT, Industry 4.0, and IT/OT Convergence on Industrial Networking

3.4. Regulatory Landscape & Industrial Networking Standards (IEC 62443, IEC 61850, IEEE 802.1 TSN)

3.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4. Global Industrial Switches & Routers Market, by Product

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industrial Ethernet Switches

4.2.1. Managed Industrial Ethernet Switches

4.2.1.1. Layer 2 Managed Switches

4.2.1.2. Layer 3 Managed Switches

4.2.2. Unmanaged Industrial Ethernet Switches

4.3. Industrial Routers

4.3.1. Wired Industrial Routers

4.3.2. Wireless/Cellular Industrial Routers

4.3.2.1. 4G LTE Industrial Routers

4.3.2.2. 5G Industrial Routers

5. Global Industrial Switches & Routers Market, by Form Factor

5.1. Introduction

5.2. DIN Rail Mounted

5.3. Rack Mounted

5.4. Others (Wall Mounted, Desktop)

6. Global Industrial Switches & Routers Market, by Port Speed

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Fast Ethernet (10/100 Mbps)

6.3. Gigabit Ethernet (1 Gbps)

6.4. Multi-Gigabit / 10 Gigabit Ethernet

7. Global Industrial Switches & Routers Market, by End-use

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Manufacturing & Industrial Automation

7.2.1. Discrete Manufacturing (Automotive, Electronics, Machinery)

7.2.2. Process Manufacturing (Chemical, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals)

7.3. Energy & Utilities

7.3.1. Power Generation & Transmission

7.3.2. Renewable Energy (Solar, Wind)

7.3.3. Smart Grid & Substation Automation

7.4. Oil & Gas

7.4.1. Upstream (Exploration & Production)

7.4.2. Midstream (Pipeline & Storage)

7.4.3. Downstream (Refining & Petrochemicals)

7.5. Transportation & Logistics

7.5.1. Rail & Transit

7.5.2. Road & Intelligent Transport Systems

7.5.3. Ports & Logistics

7.6. Water & Wastewater

7.7. Mining

7.8. Others (Aerospace & Defense, Pulp & Paper)

8. Global Industrial Switches & Routers Market, by Region

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. Sweden

8.3.3. France

8.3.4. U.K.

8.3.5. Netherlands

8.3.6. Italy

8.3.7. Rest of Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. Japan

8.4.3. South Korea

8.4.4. India

8.4.5. Taiwan

8.4.6. Australia

8.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5. Latin America

8.5.1. Brazil

8.5.2. Mexico

8.5.3. Rest of Latin America

8.6. Middle East & Africa

8.6.1. Saudi Arabia

8.6.2. UAE

8.6.3. South Africa

8.6.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Overview

9.2. Key Growth Strategies

9.3. Competitive Benchmarking

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.4.1. Industry Leaders

9.4.2. Market Differentiators

9.4.3. Vanguards

9.4.4. Emerging Companies

9.5. Market Ranking / Positioning Analysis of Key Players, 2025

10. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, SWOT Analysis)

10.1. Cisco Systems, Inc.

10.2. Siemens AG

10.3. Moxa Technologies Inc.

10.4. Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG

10.5. Belden Inc. (Hirschmann)

10.6. Advantech Co., Ltd.

10.7. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

10.8. HMS Networks AB

10.9. Westermo Network Technologies AB

10.10. Red Lion Controls (Spectris plc)

10.11. Digi International Inc.

10.12. Robustel Technologies Ltd.

11. Appendix

11.1. Questionnaire

11.2. Related Reports

For more information about this report visit

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