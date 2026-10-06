GCC Mass Spectrometry Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast (2021 - 2034) Precision Medicine And Regulatory Demand Propel 7.9% CAGR To US$395.58 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on GCC healthcare modernization, genomics, regulatory testing and petrochemical demand through innovation, partnerships, acquisitions and advanced MS platforms.

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "GCC Mass Spectrometry Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2034), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The GCC Mass Spectrometry Market is anticipated to increase from US$ 200.24 million in 2025 to US$ 395.58 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.9% during 2026-2034. Market growth is being supported by government initiatives, investment in research and innovation, healthcare modernization, and the analytical requirements of the petrochemical and oil & gas industry. Stronger regulatory emphasis on food safety, environmental monitoring, and contaminant analysis is also accelerating demand for advanced mass spectrometry systems.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman are expanding the use of mass spectrometry across pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics, environmental testing, food safety, and petrochemicals. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar have made substantial investments in healthcare infrastructure and scientific research facilities, strengthening innovation capabilities and regulatory compliance. These developments are increasing adoption across hospitals, universities, research institutions, government agencies, and industrial laboratories.

Gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS) systems are widely used in the oil & gas and petrochemical industries, particularly in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Key applications include hydrocarbon analysis, impurity identification, sulfur detection, refinery process optimization, product quality assurance, and regulatory compliance. In healthcare and clinical diagnostics, tandem MS/MS and MALDI-TOF MS technologies are increasingly used for newborn screening, toxicology, endocrinology, microbiology, and therapeutic drug monitoring.

Universities and research institutions across the GCC are expanding their use of LCMS platforms for proteomics, metabolomics, biomarker discovery, and personalized medicine. Environmental and food safety laboratories rely on ICPMS, GCMS, and LCMS technologies to detect pesticides, heavy metals, mycotoxins, pollutants, and other contaminants in food, water, soil, and air. Pharmaceutical manufacturers and regulatory agencies are also adopting advanced mass spectrometry technologies for drug quality testing, stability studies, and metabolite characterization.

Strategic Developments in the GCC Mass Spectrometry Market



In January 2026, Bruker Corporation acquired an additional 60% ownership stake in TOFWERK AG, consolidating its ownership to 100%. Switzerland-based TOFWERK develops ultra-fast time-of-flight (TOF) mass spectrometry technology for small molecule applied markets. The acquisition expands Bruker's ultra-fast TOF-MS capabilities in atmospheric chemistry research, air quality monitoring, exposomics, foods, flavors & fragrances testing, and semiconductor cleanroom monitoring. In June 2025, Agilent introduced new mass spectrometry (MS) technologies designed to support critical applications in biopharmaceutical development and clinical diagnostics.

National Genomics and Precision Medicine Programs Create Growth Opportunities

The expansion of genomics and precision medicine initiatives across the GCC is expected to create significant opportunities for mass spectrometry in proteomics, metabolomics, and multiomics research. The Saudi Genome Program (SGP), launched in 2013 and advancing into its next strategic phase, has processed 63,000 genetic samples, identified 7,500 pathogenic variants, and supported more than 140 peer-reviewed publications through collaboration among seven Saudi centers and over 100 researchers.

This growing genetic database enables deeper investigation into rare and common diseases in the region. Mass spectrometry-based clinical proteomics can complement genomic research by generating functional information on protein expression, post-translational modifications, and disease mechanisms. Greater use of high-resolution LCMS/MS and MALDI-MS platforms could advance biomarker discovery, drug target identification, and personalized medicine, supporting Saudi Vision 2030 priorities for healthcare and biotechnology.

Proposals to establish a Saudi Proteomics Society could further support multicenter research, the development of a national proteomics database, workforce training, and international collaboration. These efforts would help address research gaps involving hematologic disorders, solid cancers, metabolic conditions, and other diseases prevalent in the region.

National development strategies in the UAE and Qatar also prioritize life sciences research and development. This focus is creating demand for advanced mass spectrometry workflows in translational research, clinical trials, and population-specific studies. Tandem mass spectrometry has already been integrated into genetic services at institutions such as King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre for neurometabolic disease screening. Continued investment is expected to encourage instrument upgrades, method development, local scientific training, public-private partnerships, and hybrid genomics-proteomics platforms.

GCC Mass Spectrometry Market Report Benefits



Provides insights into market size, growth, leading companies, technologies, applications, and geographic segments.

Identifies key business priorities and emerging GCC mass spectrometry market trends.

Supports long-term strategy development across the industry value chain.

Assists companies in evaluating expansion opportunities in mature and emerging markets.

Examines market drivers, competitive developments, regulatory influences, and potential barriers. Improves decision-making related to product strategies, segmentation, pricing, and distribution.

The GCC mass spectrometry market report draws on primary and secondary research sources, including the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), Research, Development, and Innovation Authority (RDIA), Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA), Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Analyst Market Outlook

1.2 Market Attractiveness

2. GCC Mass Spectrometry Market Landscape

2.1 Overview

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

2.2.1 Raw Material Suppliers / Components

2.2.2 Manufacturers/ Process / Technology

2.2.3 Distribution Landscape

2.2.4 End User

2.2.5 Level of Integration

2.3 Supply Chain Analysis

2.3.1 List of Manufacturers/Suppliers

2.3.2 List of Potential Customers

2.4 Porter`s Five Force Analysis

2.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers: High

2.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers: High

2.4.3 Threat of New Entrants: Moderate

2.4.4 Threat of Substitutes: Low

2.4.5 Competitive Rivalry: Moderate

2.5 PEST Analysis

2.6 Impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

2.7 Product or Technology Roadmap

2.8 Sustainability and ESG Trends

2.8.1 Sustainability Trends

2.8.2 Environmental Trends

2.8.3 Social Trends

2.8.4 Governance Trends

2.9 Regulatory Framework

2.10 Average Selling Price by Key Product Category and Country, 2025

2.11 GCC Assessment by Key Brands

2.12 Public Private Partnerships and Key Projects, By Country

2.13 Distributors' Landscape for the GCC Mass Spectrometry Market

2.14 Tender Analysis

2.15 Geopolitical Conflicts and Its Impact on Mass Spectrometry Market

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Company Benchmarking by Key Players

3.2 LCMS, IGCS, and ICPMS Market Share Analysis, 2025 - By Key Players

3.2.1 UAE

3.2.2 Bahrain

3.2.3 Saudi Arabia

3.2.4 Qatar

3.2.5 Kuwait

3.2.6 Oman

3.3 Market Concentration

4. GCC Mass Spectrometry Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Government Initiatives and Investment in Research and Innovation

4.1.2 Petrochemical and Oil and Gas Industry Analytical Needs

4.1.3 Regulatory Emphasis on Food Safety, Environmental Monitoring, and Contaminant Analysis

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Shortage of Skilled Professionals and Technical Expertise

4.2.2 High Total Cost of Ownership and Maintenance Requirements

4.2.3 Stringent Regulatory and Import Requirements

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Expanding National Genomics and Precision Medicine Initiatives

4.3.2 Strengthening of National Food Safety and Pesticide Residue Monitoring Programs

4.3.3 Advancing Petrochemical Characterization and Process Optimization

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Integration of Multi-Omics Approaches in Precision Medicine and Genomics Programs

4.4.2 Adoption of Advanced High-Resolution and Hyphenated MS Techniques in Petrochemical and Hydrocarbon Analysis

4.4.3 Expansion of High-Throughput LCMS/MS and GCMS/MS in Regulatory Food Safety and Environmental Monitoring

4.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints

5. GCC Mass Spectrometry Market - Region Market Analysis

5.1 GCC Mass Spectrometry Market Overview

5.2 GCC Mass Spectrometry Market Volume (Units), 2021-2034

5.3 GCC Mass Spectrometry Market Volume Forecast and Analysis (Units)

5.4 GCC Mass Spectrometry Market Revenue and Forecast (US$ Million), 2021-2034

5.5 GCC Mass Spectrometry Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6. GCC Mass Spectrometry Market Volume and Revenue Analysis - Product

6.1 GCC Mass Spectrometry Market Forecasts and Analysis by Product

6.1.1 LCMS

6.1.1.1 Overview

6.1.1.2 LCMS: GCC Mass Spectrometry Market - Volume and Forecast, 2021 - 2034 (Units)

6.1.1.3 LCMS: GCC Mass Spectrometry Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

6.1.1.4 LCMS Revenue Breakdown - (Single Quad, Triple Quad, TOF), by Agilent Technologies, 2025 and 2034

6.1.1.5 LCMS Revenue Breakdown - (Single Quad, Triple Quad, TOF), by Shimadzu Corporation, 2025 and 2034

6.1.1.6 LCMS Revenue Breakdown - (Single Quad, Triple Quad, TOF), by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., 2025 and 2034

6.1.1.7 LCMS Revenue Breakdown - (Single Quad, Triple Quad, TOF), by Waters Corporation, 2025 and 2034

6.1.1.8 LCMS Revenue Breakdown - (Single Quad, Triple Quad, TOF), by SCIEX, 2025 and 2034

6.1.1.9 LCMS Revenue Breakdown - (Single Quad, Triple Quad, TOF), by Bruker, 2025 and 2034

6.1.1.10 LCMS Revenue Breakdown - (Single Quad, Triple Quad, TOF), by PerkinElmer (Revvity), 2025 and 2034

6.1.1.11 LCMS Revenue Breakdown - (Single Quad, Triple Quad, TOF), by JEOL, Ltd., 2025 and 2034

6.1.1.12 LCMS Revenue Breakdown - (Single Quad, Triple Quad, TOF), by Rigaku, 2025 and 2034

6.1.1.13 LCMS Revenue Breakdown - (Single Quad, Triple Quad, TOF), by Analytik Jena, 2025 and 2034

6.1.2 GCMS

6.1.2.1 Overview

6.1.2.2 GCMS: GCC Mass Spectrometry Market - Volume and Forecast, 2021 - 2034 (Units)

6.1.2.3 GCMS: GCC Mass Spectrometry Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

6.1.2.4 GCMS Revenue Breakdown - (Single Quad, Triple Quad), by Agilent Technologies, 2025 and 2034

6.1.2.5 GCMS Revenue Breakdown - (Single Quad, Triple Quad), by Shimadzu Corporation, 2025 and 2034

6.1.2.6 GCMS Revenue Breakdown - (Single Quad, Triple Quad), by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., 2025 and 2034

6.1.2.7 GCMS Revenue Breakdown - (Single Quad, Triple Quad), by Waters Corporation, 2025 and 2034

6.1.2.8 GCMS Revenue Breakdown - (Single Quad, Triple Quad, TOF), by Bruker, 2025 and 2034

6.1.2.9 GCMS Revenue Breakdown - (Single Quad, Triple Quad, TOF), by PerkinElmer (Revvity), 2025 and 2034

6.1.2.10 GCMS Revenue Breakdown - (Single Quad, Triple Quad, TOF), by JEOL, Ltd., 2025 and 2034

6.1.2.11 GCMS Revenue Breakdown - (Single Quad, Triple Quad, TOF), by Rigaku, 2025 and 2034

6.1.2.12 GCMS Revenue Breakdown - (Single Quad, Triple Quad, TOF), by Analytik Jena, 2025 and 2034

6.1.3 ICPMS

6.1.3.1 Overview

6.1.3.2 ICPMS: GCC Mass Spectrometry Market - Volume and Forecast, 2021 - 2034 (Units)

6.1.3.3 ICPMS: GCC Mass Spectrometry Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

6.1.3.4 ICPMS Revenue Breakdown - (Single Quad, Triple Quad), by Agilent Technologies, 2025 and 2034

6.1.3.5 ICPMS Revenue Breakdown - (Single Quad, Triple Quad), by Shimadzu Corporation, 2025 and 2034

6.1.3.6 ICPMS Revenue Breakdown - (Single Quad, Triple Quad), by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., 2025 and 2034

6.1.3.7 ICPMS Revenue Breakdown - (Single Quad, Triple Quad), by Waters Corporation, 2025 and 2034

6.1.3.8 ICPMS Revenue Breakdown - (Single Quad, Triple Quad, TOF), by Bruker, 2025 and 2034

6.1.3.9 ICPMS Revenue Breakdown - (Single Quad, Triple Quad, TOF), by PerkinElmer (Revvity), 2025 and 2034

6.1.3.10 ICPMS Revenue Breakdown - (Single Quad, Triple Quad, TOF), by JEOL, Ltd., 2025 and 2034

6.1.3.11 ICPMS Revenue Breakdown - (Single Quad, Triple Quad, TOF), by Rigaku, 2025 and 2034

6.1.3.12 ICPMS Revenue Breakdown - (Single Quad, Triple Quad, TOF), by Analytik Jena, 2025 and 2034

7. GCC Mass Spectrometry Market Volume and Revenue Analysis - End User

7.1 GCC Mass Spectrometry Market Forecasts and Analysis by End User

7.1.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

7.1.1.1 Overview

7.1.1.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology: GCC Mass Spectrometry Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.1.2 Petroleum and Petrochemicals

7.1.2.1 Overview

7.1.2.2 Petroleum and Petrochemicals: GCC Mass Spectrometry Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.1.3 Food and Feed

7.1.3.1 Overview

7.1.3.2 Food and Feed: GCC Mass Spectrometry Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.1.4 Environmental

7.1.4.1 Overview

7.1.4.2 Environmental: GCC Mass Spectrometry Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.1.5 Forensics

7.1.5.1 Overview

7.1.5.2 Forensics: GCC Mass Spectrometry Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

7.1.6 Others

7.1.6.1 Overview

7.1.6.2 Others: GCC Mass Spectrometry Market - Revenue, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8. GCC Mass Spectrometry Market - Country Analysis

8.1 GCC Mass Spectrometry Market Breakdown by Countries

8.1.1 Saudi Arabia Market

8.1.1.1 Saudi Arabia: GCC Mass Spectrometry Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.1.2 Saudi Arabia: GCC Mass Spectrometry Market - By Segmentation

8.1.1.2.1 Product

8.1.1.2.2 End User

8.1.1.2.2.1 Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology

8.1.2 Oman Market

8.1.2.1 Oman: GCC Mass Spectrometry Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.2.2 Oman: GCC Mass Spectrometry Market - By Segmentation

8.1.2.2.1 Product

8.1.2.2.2 End User

8.1.2.2.2.1 Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology

8.1.3 Kuwait Market

8.1.3.1 Kuwait: GCC Mass Spectrometry Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.3.2 Kuwait: GCC Mass Spectrometry Market - By Segmentation

8.1.3.2.1 Product

8.1.3.2.2 End User

8.1.3.2.2.1 Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology

8.1.4 United Arab Emirates Market

8.1.4.1 United Arab Emirates: GCC Mass Spectrometry Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.4.2 United Arab Emirates: GCC Mass Spectrometry Market - By Segmentation

8.1.4.2.1 Product

8.1.4.2.2 End User

8.1.4.2.2.1 Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology

8.1.5 Bahrain Market

8.1.5.1 Bahrain: GCC Mass Spectrometry Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.5.2 Bahrain: GCC Mass Spectrometry Market - By Segmentation

8.1.5.2.1 Product

8.1.5.2.2 End User

8.1.5.2.2.1 Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology

8.1.6 Qatar Market

8.1.6.1 Qatar: GCC Mass Spectrometry Market Revenue and Forecasts, 2021-2034 (US$ Million)

8.1.6.2 Qatar: GCC Mass Spectrometry Market - By Segmentation

8.1.6.2.1 Product

8.1.6.2.2 End User

8.1.6.2.2.1 Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology

9. GCC Mass Spectrometry Market Industry Landscape

10. GCC Mass Spectrometry Market - Key Company Profiles

10.1 Agilent Technologies Inc

10.1.1 Key Facts

10.1.2 Business Description

10.1.3 Products and Services

10.1.4 Financial Overview

10.1.5 SWOT Analysis

10.1.6 Key Developments

10.2 Bruker Corp

10.2.1 Key Facts

10.2.2 Business Description

10.2.3 Products and Services

10.2.4 Financial Overview

10.2.5 SWOT Analysis

10.2.6 Key Developments

10.3 Danaher Corp

10.3.1 Key Facts

10.3.2 Business Description

10.3.3 Products and Services

10.3.4 Financial Overview

10.3.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3.6 Key Developments

10.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.4.1 Key Facts

10.4.2 Business Description

10.4.3 Products and Services

10.4.4 Financial Overview

10.4.5 SWOT Analysis

10.4.6 Key Developments

10.5 Waters Corp

10.5.1 Key Facts

10.5.2 Business Description

10.5.3 Products and Services

10.5.4 Financial Overview

10.5.5 SWOT Analysis

10.5.6 Key Developments

10.6 Revvity Inc

10.6.1 Key Facts

10.6.2 Business Description

10.6.3 Products and Services

10.6.4 Financial Overview

10.6.5 SWOT Analysis

10.6.6 Key Developments

10.7 Shimadzu Corporation

10.7.1 Key Facts

10.7.2 Business Description

10.7.3 Products and Services

10.7.4 Financial Overview

10.7.5 SWOT Analysis

10.7.6 Key Developments

10.8 Rigaku Corp

10.8.1 Key Facts

10.8.2 Business Description

10.8.3 Products and Services

10.8.4 Financial Overview

10.8.5 SWOT Analysis

10.8.6 Key Developments

10.9 JEOL Ltd

10.9.1 Key Facts

10.9.2 Business Description

10.9.3 Products and Services

10.9.4 Financial Overview

10.9.5 SWOT Analysis

10.9.6 Key Developments

10.10 LECO Corporation

10.10.1 Key Facts

10.10.2 Business Description

10.10.3 Products and Services

10.10.4 Financial Overview

10.10.5 SWOT Analysis

10.10.6 Key Developments

11. Appendix

11.1 Glossary

11.2 Research Methodology and Approach

11.2.1 Secondary Research

11.2.2 Primary Research

11.2.3 Market Estimation Approach

11.2.3.1 Supply Side Analysis

11.2.3.2 Demand Side Analysis

11.2.4 Research Assumptions and Limitations

11.2.5 Currency Conversion

11.3 About the Analyst

11.4 Market Intelligence Cloud

List of Tables [81]

List of Figures [30]

Companies

The List of Companies - GCC Mass Spectrometry Market



Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Shimadzu Corporation

Waters Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Danaher Corp

Revvity Inc

Rigaku Corp

JEOL Ltd. LECO Corporation

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